Minions & Monsters Box Office: Opening Weekend Update( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Minions & Monsters’ opening weekend verdict is here, and it is not looking so good despite a staggering global debut. It has registered the lowest ever three-day opening weekend in the Despicable Me/Minions franchise at the box office in North America. It is the first of the three Minions movies not to cross $100 million domestically over three weekends. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film earned mixed word-of-mouth despite a 91% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics’ consensus states, “The Minions bring their penchant for mayhem to Hollywood history in this affectionate and charming sendup of moviemaking magic, turning out the franchise’s most roundly enjoyable entry yet.” But the audience rating is significantly below, with 76% on Popcornmeter.

Minions 3 scored the lowest ever debut in the franchise at the domestic box office

Minions & Monsters came way below the industry’s projections at the North American box office, despite opening at #1 domestically. It collected $36.4 million domestically over its three-day weekend. Over the 5-day 4th of July holiday, it has collected just $61.4 million at the North American box office. It is the lowest ever in the Minions and Despicable Me franchise, even under Despicable Me 3’s $72.4 million three-day opening weekend.

Minions 3 crosses the $150 million milestone worldwide in its opening weekend

The 3rd installment in the Minions franchise has crossed the $150 million milestone at the worldwide box office in its 5-day long opening weekend. However, it is still below the industry’s $170 million mark worldwide. It expanded from 10 to 69 markets on the 2nd weekend overseas. It collected $85 million on its second weekend at the international box office. It has hit the $98.4 million cume over 69 overseas markets. Allied to the 5-day $61.4 million opening weekend, the worldwide collection is $159.8 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $61.4 million

International – $98.4 million

Worldwide – $159.8 million

Directed by Pierre Coffin, the movie takes place in 1927, 41 years before the events of Minions. The film follows the Minions as they aim to make a monster movie of their own in Old Hollywood. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

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