Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is counting down the days for its release. The Marvel movie with Tom Holland in the leading role is tracking to open with massive numbers at the North American box office, and it would be the biggest debut of the year, but can it outshine Spider-Man: No Way Home’s historic opening weekend? Keep scrolling to find out what the early estimates are saying at the domestic box office.

The movie’s trailer has been registering record views, and with that, the buzz around it is growing significantly. It has already earned strong numbers in the advance bookings at the North American box office. It is clearly one of the biggest films of this year. Moreover, the excitement around Sadie Sink’s character is strong and will draw more people to theaters.

How much is Spider-Man: Brand New Day tracking to earn in its domestic debut?

According to Box Office Theory’s latest report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is eyeing the biggest opening weekend of the year at the North American box office. Early estimates reveal it is expected to earn between $212 million and $255 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. It will be the biggest domestic debut of the year. Tom Holland starrer will be the biggest summer release and the exhibitors are waiting eagerly for it to hit the screens.

Can it beat Spider-Man: No Way Home’s historic debut in North America?

For the unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected a massive $260.1 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. It is the 2nd-biggest opening weekend at the box office in North America, only behind Avengers: Endgame. If it lands within this projected range, then Brand New Day will not be able to beat No Way Home’s majestic debut. It will beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the all-time 4th-biggest domestic debut.

More about the film

According to reports, Brand New Day has already earned an estimated $40 million in advance bookings in North America. The film follows Peter Parker, who, after the world forgets his existence following Doctor Stephen Strange’s spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, continues to protect New York City anonymously as Spider-Man. Four years later, he finds himself investigating a powerful new threat while grappling with a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution of his spider powers.

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.

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