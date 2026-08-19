Box Office: Sunny Deol Hits 1000 Crore Net In India; Achieves Global Milestone Post-COVID Despite Batwara 1947 Setback ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Despite Batwara 1947’s poor run at the Indian and worldwide box offices, Sunny Deol has still managed to achieve two major milestones in the post-COVID era. The film reuniting the veteran star with director Rajkumar Santoshi may not have set the box office on fire, but the numbers it has added have been enough to push Sunny past two significant landmarks. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Sunny Deol’s post-COVID box office journey

In the post-COVID era, Sunny has had four theatrical releases so far. It started with Gadar 2, which turned out to be a mega success, stunning everyone by scoring a mammoth 525.5 crore net at the Indian box office. Globally, it amassed a whopping 685.19 crore gross. His second release, Jaat, was an underperformer, but still minted decent numbers, earning 90.34 crore net in India and 120.6 crore gross worldwide.

Sunny Deol’s third release was Border 2, which scored a good 362.76 crore net at the Indian box office and 483.25 crore gross worldwide. And now, Batwara 1947 has added 29.4 crore net in India and 41.46 crore gross globally in 5 days.

Two major milestones crossed

With Batwara 1947’s addition, Sunny Deol’s post-COVID domestic collection now stands at 1008 crore net, comfortably crossing the 1000 crore milestone in India. Globally, his post-COVID total stands at 1332.55 crore gross, taking him past the 1300 crore mark worldwide as well.

Take a look at the domestic (net) and worldwide collection of Sunny Deol’s post-COVID releases:

Movie India Net Worldwide Gross Gadar 2 525.5 Cr 685.19 Cr Jaat 90.34 Cr 120.6 Cr Border 2 362.76 Cr 483.25 Cr Batwara 1947 29.4 Cr 41.46 Cr Total 1008 Cr 1332.55 Cr

What makes these milestones notable is that they arrived despite Batwara 1947 underperforming significantly against the high expectations surrounding it, especially given the Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi reunion after their iconic collaborations like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Gadar 2 alone continues to be the backbone of this entire tally, but the fact that Sunny has crossed both milestones even with one underwhelming outing in the mix speaks to just how dominant his post-COVID run has been overall.

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