Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Update! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Bollywood action drama Awarapan 2 is enjoying a fantastic run at the worldwide box office. It will soon emerge as his first solo grosser to touch the 150 crore mark. In only 5 days, it has also emerged as Emraan Hashmi’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the detailed report!

Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Awarapan 2 has amassed 147.28 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 5 days. It has accumulated 104.63 crore net, which converts to 123.47 crore gross from India. The remaining 23.81 crore gross comes from international circuits like the UAE, UK, US, and Canada.

Disha Patani co-starrer is currently the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. It is now chasing Cocktail 2 (166.29 crore) to gain the sixth spot. The margin of 19.01 crore will be easily covered in the next two days.

150 crore mark loading!

Today, Awarapan 2 will touch the 150 crore milestone worldwide. With that, the action drama will become Emraan Hashmi’s first solo grosser to touch the feat.

In terms of multi-starrers and his all-time highest grossers across all languages, the Awarapan sequel stands at the 3rd spot.

Check out Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Tiger 3: 463 crore They Call Him OG: 294.35 crore Awarapan 2: 147.28 crore (5 days) Baadshaho: 125.44 crore Raaz 3: 101.1 crore Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai: 82.13 crore Murder 2: 70.2 crore Jannat 2: 63.86 crore Hamari Adhuri Kahani: 58 crore Azhar: 52.55 crore

Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net: 104.63 crore

India gross: 123.47 crore

Overseas gross: 23.81 crore

Worldwide gross: 147.28 crore

Take a look at the Awarapan 2 day-wise collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi Scores His First Solo 100 Crore Grosser, Beats Cocktail 2

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