Young Washington North America Box Office: Opening Day Update (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The historical war drama Young Washington stuns everyone with its strong opening day amid the crowded family movies in cinemas. It has posted one of the biggest opening day numbers among Angel Studios films. Young Washington has surpassed the opening-day gross of The King of Kings at the North American box office and is poised for a strong domestic debut. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It received average ratings from the critics on the Rotten Tomatoes platform. However, the audience liked it more and gave it 93% on the aggregate site. It was produced and directed by Jon Erwin. William Franklyn-Miller features as the titular character with Mary-Louise Parker, Kelsey Grammer, Andy Serkis, and Ben Kingsley in key roles.

Young Washington’s strong opening day at the North American box office

Young Washington opened at #3 in the domestic box office rankings. According to Box Office Mojo, the film collected a solid $7.59 million on its Friday opening day at the box office in North America. It collected this sum over just 2,700 theaters across North America. It is the 3rd-biggest opening day for Angel Studios at the domestic box office.

Young Washington has beaten the $7 million opening day gross of The King of the Kings to become the 3rd biggest opening day collection ever for Angel. It is only below David‘s $9.7 million and Sound of Freedom’s $14.2 million opening day grosses.

More about the movie

According to reports, Young Washington is on track to collect between $14 million and $17 million over its three-day weekend at the North American box office. It will debut in the top 5 of the domestic rankings. The film follows a young George Washington during the early years of his life, focusing on his experiences and military command in the French and Indian War between 1753 and 1755. It chronicles the formative events that shaped the future Founding Father and first president of the United States.

Young Washington by Jon Erwin was released on July 3.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Disclosure Day Worldwide Box Office: Steven Spielberg’s Sci-fi Epic Officially Crosses The $200M Miletone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News