Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3: It’s Now Sharvari’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film( Photo Credit – Instagram/Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment )

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has concluded its 3-day opening weekend on a decent note. After missing the double-digit start at the Indian box office, the film stayed well above the 10 crore mark on Saturday and Sunday, leading to a healthy opening weekend. While it’s underwhelming compared to other Spy Universe films, it’s beyond expectations given the online negativity and the fact that it’s a women-centric spy action thriller. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Alpha earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The latest spy action thriller witnessed good footfalls on Saturday and Sunday. Talking about the first Sunday, day 3, the film scored an estimated 13.6 crore, displaying 15.74% jump from day 2’s 11.75 crore. Overall, it has earned 34.6 crore net at the Indian box office during its 3-day opening weekend. It equals 40.82 crore gross. It’s a decent number for a weekend, and now, all eyes are set on the crucial first Monday, day 4.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 9.25 crore

Day 2 – 11.75 crore

Day 3 – 13.6 crore

Total – 34.6 crore

Records Bollywood’s 6th biggest opening weekend of 2026

With 34.6 crore, Alpha just surpassed Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri’s O’Romeo (34.51 crore) to register Bollywood’s 6th biggest opening weekend of 2026. It stands below Shahid, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 (50.1 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 opening weekends of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 466 crore (4-day) Border 2 – 129.89 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 65.83 crore Bhooth Bangla – 65.65 crore Cocktail 2 – 50.1 crore Alpha – 34.6 crore O’Romeo – 34.51 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 28.51 crore Ikkis – 22.05 crore (4-day) Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 20.11 crore

Becomes Sharvari’s 3rd highest-grosser in India

With 34.6 crore already in the kitty, Alpha has surpassed Vedaa (22.5 crore) to become Sharvari’s 3rd-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. In the coming days, it might overtake Main Vaapas Aaunga (57.65 crore) to grab the second spot.

Take a look at the domestic collection of Sharvari’s movies (ranked highest to lowest):

Munjya – 108 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 57.65 crore Alpha – 34.6 crore (3 days) Vedaa – 22.5 crore Bunty Aur Babli 2 – 12.5 crore

Advertisement

Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 9: Becomes Bollywood’s 5th Film Of 2026 To Cross The 150 Crore Mark Globally

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News