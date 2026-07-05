Alpha Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha has surprised everyone with its opening-weekend performance. Not that it made big earnings in the first three days, but it has at least managed to fetch decent numbers on the board despite so many hurdles. In the pre-release stage, it faced excessive trolling and negativity on social media, and even its promotional assets were underwhelming. However, on the ground level, the picture has been quite different, as the audience has shown interest, at least in the first weekend. As a result, a healthy total has come in the 3-day opening weekend.

Alpha accelerates on its first Sunday

The day started on a better note than Friday and Saturday, with morning occupancy at 13%, compared to 10% in the first two days. In the afternoon shows, it jumped sharply, rising to 38%. In the evening shows, occupancy rose again, reaching 49%, which is actually really good. While the reports for night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that there was a dip, which is normal considering tomorrow (Monday) is a working day.

Concludes its first weekend with decent numbers

Backed by good occupancy throughout the day, Alpha is heading for 13.6-14 crore on the first Sunday, day 3. Compared to day 2’s 11.75 crore, the film jumped by 15.74-19.14% today. Overall, it has wrapped up its 3-day opening weekend at 34.6-35 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 40.82-41.3 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 9.25 crore

Day 2 – 11.75 crore

Day 3 – 13.6-14 crore

Total – 34.6-35 crore

Considering a wave of negativity, such numbers are beyond expectations. However, given Alpha’s scale, it needs to maintain momentum in the coming days. Tomorrow, on day 4, the film must show a drop of less than 50% from day 1 to pass the Monday test. If the spy action thriller scores well on its first Monday, there’s a chance of reaching a respectable total in the lifetime run.

Registers Bollywood’s 6th biggest opening weekend of 2026

With 34.6-35 crore, Alpha has clocked Bollywood’s 6th biggest opening weekend of 2026 by surpassing O’Romeo (34.51 crore). It stands below Cocktail 2 (50.1 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 opening weekends of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 466 crore (4-day) Border 2 – 129.89 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 65.83 crore Bhooth Bangla – 65.65 crore Cocktail 2 – 50.1 crore Alpha – 34.6-35 crore O’Romeo – 34.51 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 28.51 crore Ikkis – 22.05 crore (4-day) Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 20.11 crore

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