The Bold & The Beautiful Comings & Goings (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways of The Bold and the Beautiful Cast: June 2026

Darin and Denis returned as Wyatt and Shauna

Dottie and Joseph returned asthe socialite duo

Models and photographers galore made their mark

Kimberlin Brown was back as Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful has been truly laser-focused on the Forrester vs Logan rivalry, and the drama has been popcorn-worthy. Whether it’s Brooke and Katie’s fights or Hope’s betrayal. Amidst this, the soap opera has had comings and goings. Character returns and exits? Here’s the June guide.

B&B: June 2026 Comings & Goings Overview

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer

After months of fan requests, Darin was finally back as Wyatt towards the end of May. This ensured that the character continued throughout June as he reunited with his father Bill and brothers Liam and Will. He is also the reason Logan could get their hands on the Hope for the Future diamond.

Denise Richards as Shauna Fulton

Joining Wyatt during his return to Los Angeles was Shauna Fulton. Fans were surprised to see Denise back as Shauna. She came back with a bang and managed to convince Katie and Bill to hire her. Now she is not only a part of Logan but also the jewelry department head with a line incoming.

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter

Up next, Sheila returned to the canvas, and the audience was delighted to see Kimberlin back onscreen. Sheila may be back, but she has quite strong motives. She has made it clear that she’ll only sign the divorce papers and let Deacon and Taylor be together if Steffy allows her around her grandkids.

Delon de Metz as Zende Forrester

While the drama between Forrester and Logan has been high, Zende is around as he tries to figure out what his future at the fashion house will be like. And now he is left shocked because of Hope’s truth. He was looking forward to the return of Hope for the Future, but now things are unclear.

Elsa Esnoult as Fanny Greyson

Having last appeared on the show in January last year, Elsa made her return as Fanny and had business on her mind. Even last time, she had come over in the hopes of a fragrance partnership with Forrester Creations.

Morgan Fairchild as Dottie Bright

Returning as San Francisco socialite Dorothy “Dottie” Bright was Morgan Fairchild. She came back onscreen as she was invited to witness a new preview at Forrester Creations ahead of the launch of Eric’s couture line.

Jim J. Bullock as Joseph Beasley

Joining her in this preview was Jim as Joseph Beasley. He is Dottie’s assistant and accompanies her at all times, be it for purchases or attending fashion shows. The two were also present at Logan’s fashion showcase.

Theodora Greece as Alison Montgomery

Theodora has been portraying the role of Alison since 2011 and returns onscreen for a few episodes over the years. She is the assistant of Bill Spencer and has been working at Spencer Publications for decades.

Lauren Herbert as Linda

Lauren, a correspondent for Access Hollywood, was spotted on the show.

Sissy Sheridan as Jessica

Sissy appeared on the show as Jesscia again after her debut in March.

Verina Banks as Miranda

Verina was seen back onscreen as Miranda after debuting in 2023.

Kayla Ehle as Michaela

Shannon McMullen as Willow

Olga Zhukova as Brittany

Kayla, Shannon, and Olga were seen as Forrester models; Michaela, Willow, and Brittany as the fashion house prepared for their line launch.

Wendy Juel

Marketa Lim

Elena Moseikina

Wendy, Marketa, and Elena were spotted as the models for Logan.

Sofia Gordon as Photographer

Jesyka Harris as Influencer

Sofia and Jesyka were cast as a photographer and influencer on the show.

Zuzu

Megan Udero

Kassandra Gibbs

Mia Hannah

Bella Drew

Lex Savides

These ladies made sure to flaunt their skills as they were spotted as the models hired by Logan for their rehearsals and the fashion showcase. House of Logan finally launched their second collection helmed by Hope.

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Is Sheila back in Los Angeles?

A: Yes, Sheila has returned home with new motives.

Q: Are Wyatt and Shauna back?

A: Wyatt and Shauna returned over a month ago.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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