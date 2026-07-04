General Hospital Weekly Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways of General Hospital: July 6–10, 2026

Elizabeth Webber grows suspicious

Carly Spencer is on the warpath

Willow Tait and Tracy Quartermaine face off

Jordan Ashford makes a confession

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly on the warpath after discovering that Josslyn was hospitalized. Meanwhile, Britt was in the hot seat after being arrested and held by the PCPD. Dante broke some bad news while Molly wanted answers. And lastly, Charlotte sought Lulu’s help.

GH Weekly Overview

This previous week was a perfect concoction of action, drama, revelations, and soapy chaos. The writers delivered with showdowns, face-offs, fights, new entries, deaths, revelations, setbacks, and more. And the vision is only about to get more interesting. There’s only more drama up ahead for fans.

Cullm is dead, and Cassius is reportedly dead, but official confirmation is still awaited. Josslyn made it out and is recovering. Lulu and Dante have finally found out that Nathan was not Nathan but actually Cassius. Britt is being held by the PDPD, and Rocco is not happy about Dante’s choices.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of Week July 6–10

Monday, July 6, 2026: Episode #15995

The first episode of the week features Carly clashing with Z. How will she react when he tries to hit on her? Meanwhile, Josslyn gets a surprise. But from whom? Is this from Vaughn? When Britt pleads with Dante, is this about herself or Rocco? Up next, Nina is gutted while Lulu is left stunned.

Tuesday, July 7, 2026: Episode #15996

When Carly is on the warpath, is this about Josslyn’s involvement in WSB? Danny makes a revelation. Is this about him knowing that his father, Jason, is innocent? Michael has second thoughts. On the other hand, Tracy and Willow face off. How will it fare? Gio and Emma savor some alone time.

Wednesday, July 8, 2026: Episode #15997

Sonny cautions Carly. Is this about the WSB and Josslyn? Trina runs into Portia. How will this meeting between the mother and daughter go? Ric takes on a new client. Who could it be? Molly faces a difficult choice. What will she pick? Lucas vents to Elizabeth. Is this regarding Sidwell or Marco?

Thursday, July 9, 2026: Episode #15998

When Liz is suspicious, what exactly has she noticed? Willow suffers a setback. How will his impact on her political career and plotting? Meanwhile, Jordan makes a confession. But to whom? Brook Lynn gets called out. Is Tracy doing it? Curtis ponders his legal strategy. What will he decide?

Friday, July 10, 2026: Episode #15999

The final episode of the week features old lovers reuniting. Could this be Anna and Valentin? Lulu demands answers. But from whom? Is this about Cassius? Ava questions Ethan. How will he respond? Chase is aghast. Has he found out about Willow? And lastly, Britt gets big news. What is it?

GH Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

Now that some big truths are out, the whole Faison and Cullum drama is done and dusted. Sidwell is still around to add his own chaos to the mix, but Sonny and Justine’s romance is stronger than ever. Carly wants Joss to be done with the WSB while Danny is laser-focused on getting Jason back.

Charlotte and Danny are determined to ensure that their fathers, Valentin and Jason, are not held by the WSB. Meanwhile, Josslyn has already struck a deal with Z to ensure Valentin and Jason are not only free but also have no charges any longer. Brennan and Nina’s closeness is about to grow.

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Which actor plays the role of Z?

A: John Oliver portrays the role of Z.

Q: Which character returned after last year?

A: Vaughn was back onscreen after last being seen in 2025.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (Friday, July 3, 2026): Charlotte Seeks Lulu’s Help; Carly Is On The Warpath While Britt Is Interrogated

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