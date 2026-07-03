General Hospital Daily Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Molly Davis-Lansing is seeking answers

Charlotte Cassadine wants Lulu Spencer’s help

Britt Westbourne is in the hot seat

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny making a revelation. On the other hand, Ava heard a shocking confession from Ethan. Up next, Anna felt grateful to be heard and well supported by Felicia. Elsewhere, Tracy supported Cody. And then last but not least, Carly was left stunned.

GH Spoilers (Friday, July 3, 2026): Episode #15994

Carly is on the warpath

After drama, showdowns, shootings, escapes, and deaths galore, things are starting to settle down. But Carly is furious and will stop at nothing to ensure that her daughter Josslyn is okay. She successfully reached her and was about to flee with her, but Josslyn decided to go after Cassius.

The face-off saw Josslyn being shot and falling down, but killing Cullum in the process. And now things are dire. Cullum has died, and Cassius seems not to be alive either, but confirmation is awaited. Josslyn is taken to the hospital, but Carly is not yet allowed to see her. What will she do now?

Britt is in the hot seat

On the other hand, Britt is back in town and is immediately held in a holding cell at the PCPD. And now she has to answer to multiple people, and one of them is her own mother, Liesl, who cannot believe how many secrets her daughter kept from her. How will Britt respond to the countless questions?

Dante breaks the bad news

Meanwhile, Dante has some bad news to break. Could this be about Britt being arrested and held captive by the PCPD? Is Dante sharing this news with Rocco, who is bound to be really worried when he finds out about it?

Molly wants answers; Charlotte seeks help

Elsewhere, Molly is seeking answers. But what is this about? Is this about her parents, Alexis and Ric? Or could it be related to Charlotte and Danny instead? And then lastly, Charlotte searches for her mother with Lulu’s help.

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Is Ross Cullum dead?

A: Yes, Ross Cullum is dead.

Q: Who killed Ross Cullum?

A: Cullum was shot by Josslyn during their showdown.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (Thursday, July 2, 2026): Carly Is Left Stunned, Ava Hears A Shocking Confession While Anna Feels Grateful

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