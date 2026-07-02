The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Hope asked for forgiveness

Ridge and RJ worried for what’s next

Brooke remained in disbelief and shock

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Electra struggling with another one of Will’s lies as the aftermath of the Logan fashion show settled down. On the other hand, Brooke made it clear to Katie that their feud was just beginning as she felt betrayed and hurt by her power moves.

B&B Spoilers (Thursday, July 2, 2026): Episode #9812

Hope Asks For Forgiveness

Now that the truth about Hope being Logan’s lead designer is out, things have gotten messy. People at Forrester cannot believe that Hope would betray them like this. And Brooke is the one most affected by this. Hope knows that her actions hurt a lot of people, and she wants forgiveness for it.

She plans to fix the cracks caused by her secrets, and she has already begun work. Hope is aware that she should have at least informed her mother and not left her in the dust, but what’s done is done. All she can do is share her side of the story and apologize for how her actions hurt people.

Ridge & RJ Worry About Aftermath

On the other hand, Ridge and RJ are worried about the showdown that is about to happen when Brooke and Hope face off. They may be mother and daughter, but the betrayal has stung, and it will lead to something heated. It remains to be seen how strong the tension will be and what it will lead to.

Especially with how tense the confrontation between Brooke and Katie was. The former was so agitated that she threw something and broke the screen of Logan. What more drama is on the way this time around?

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Who has the Hope for the Future diamond?

A: House of Logan has the Hope for the Future diamond thanks to Wyatt.

Q: Was Deacon present at Logan’s fashion show?

A: Yes, Deacon was there to support both his kids, Hope and Deke.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless: Nikki & Victor’s Test To Lily & Cane’s Connection, What To Expect From Couples In July

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News