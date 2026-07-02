The Young & The Restless ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Lily brings down her guard against Cane

Nick catches Phyllis with Matt

Victor and Nikki’s marriage is tested

The previous month on The Young and The-Restless saw action, drama, doubts, the questions, and lots more. The focus now shifts to changing equations, big tests, and efforts that will win hearts. Read on to find out what exactly to expect from some of the soap opera’s loved couples in July.

The Young & The Restless: What To Expect From Couples In July

Victor & Nikki Are Tested

Over the last couple of months, Victor Newman and Nikki Newman have fought and maintained their distance as their marriage grew estranged. But now Nikki’s health crisis and surgery are about to test them in more ways than one. Especially their marriage’s state and if they have a future ahead.

Lily Begins Trusting Cane

On the other hand, Lily Winters is ready to let down her guard with Cane Ashby. For months, he tried to get her to trust him, but it never worked out, and her trust issues remained. Him taking a big step to help her father, Malcolm, is what broke the ice, and now they are taking big steps ahead.

Patty Causes Drama For Diane & Jack

Meanwhile, Patty Williams continues to wreak havoc with Diane Jenkins and Jack Abbott’s marriage. Ever since she came back to town, their relationship has not been the same. They have faced kidnappings and captivities, but the two are still willing to fight to hold onto their marriage.

Nick Catches Matt & Phyllis

And then lastly, Nick Newman finds Phyllis Summers and Matt Clark in a compromising position. How will he react to find his former wife with his biggest enemy? And will this lead to a bigger war between Nick and Matt?

Y&R FAQs

Q: Who is Patty Williams working with?

A: Patty is working with Dr. Laurence Markham.

Q: What crisis is Nikki facing?

A: Nikki has a mass on her optical nerve that could cause blindness.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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