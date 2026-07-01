Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia On Shooting Ab Hoga Hisaab (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The new revenge drama Ab Hoga Hisaab has started streaming on Amazon MX Player. The show brings a story rooted in the culture and backdrops of Punjab. The series follows brothers Bobby and Bunty Manocha, whose lives take a dramatic turn after one life-changing incident. The show explores themes of family bonds, loyalty, love, and the consequences of the choices people make for those closest to them.

Produced by Arré Studio, the series stars Sanjay Kapoor and Shaheer in lead roles. The ensemble cast also includes Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha, and Aasheema Vardaan.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia On Working With Shaheer & Avinash Mishra

Reflecting on her experience of working alongside Shaheer and Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared one of her favorite memories from the shoot. She said, “Both of them have been an absolute treat to work with. There is a sense of mutual respect, admiration, and ease that all three of us share. We were incredibly receptive to each other’s energies during scenes, and I think that comes through beautifully in the episodes. One of my favorite memories was a day when the three of us simply explored the city, shared meals, and spoke openly about our lives. That sense of trust and camaraderie made working together even more special and reflected in our performances.”

Why Shooting In Punjab Felt Like A Homecoming

Nimrit also spoke about spending time in Punjab during the filming of Ab Hoga Hisaab and why the experience felt particularly special. She said, “I absolutely love Patiala. I have been visiting since childhood because I have cousins there. Plus, during my time at law school, my college was affiliated with Punjabi University Patiala, and we would often visit RGNLU for fests. In fact, I got through the first round of Femina Miss India 2018 after winning the Campus Princess title in Patiala, so it truly felt like a homecoming. The food indulgences definitely top the list of memories. As a team, we would often go on “geddis” on bullets between shots and stuff ourselves with street food, which, in retrospect, probably wasn’t the wisest decision.”

Maintaining The Balance Between Herself & Her Character

The actress also opened up about her approach to acting and how she ensures a clear line between her personal life and the characters she portrays. She added, “With experience, I have learned how not to let my personal experiences seep into the journey of my character. Of course, during prep, it’s natural to draw subconscious parallels. But once I am on set, I come fully prepared. I spend enough time with a character that I could even tell you her favorite song or color, for instance. From the very beginning, my effort has always been to make sure the audience sees the character and forgets Nimrit in that moment.”

Ab Hoga Hisaab is now streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available across mobile devices, connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV, and Airtel Xstream.

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