The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Electra is not happy about Will’s secrets

Brooke is shocked and in complete disarray

Katie and Brooke’s feud is about to get more heated

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw the Forresters working hard to minimize the damage from Logan’s revelation of Hope being their new lead designer. On the other hand, Eric was deeply hurt by Donna’s silence and couldn’t believe that she did not tell him the truth.

B&B Spoilers (Wednesday, July 1, 2026): Episode #9811

Electra Struggles With Will’s Secrets

The revelation of Logan’s new collection showcase has shocked everyone at Forrester. Steffy and Ridge are surprised, Eric is disappointed that Donna remains silent despite knowing the truth, while Brooke’s emotions are out of control over Katie and Hope’s shocking alliance. And then there is Electra.

She cannot believe that her boyfriend Will knew about Hope being the lead designer and the Hope for the Future diamond and yet kept silent. This has been weighing on her mind as she wonders if she can accept his secrets from her. Especially when they only recently reconciled after the Ivy drama.

Electra is the jewelry department’s head at Forrester, and Logan recently announced their plans of a new jewelry line by Shauna Fulton. This means that Electra will be competing directly with Shauna, and Will knew about this intel as well. After all, he works at Logan now after being fired by FC.

Brooke & Katie’s Feud Gets Heated

On the other hand, the feud between Katie and Brooke is only about to get more heated now that Hope’s secret is out. Everyone at Forrester was left blindsided, but Brooke feels massively betrayed by her daughter, Hope, and her sister, Katie. What will this major shocker lead to? Stay tuned for more.

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Who was the showstopper of Logan’s new collection?

A: Hope was the lead designer and showstopper of Logan’s new collection.

Q: Does Logan have the Hope for the Future diamond?

A: Yes, Logan has the Hope for the Future diamond thanks to Wyatt.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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