The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers(Photo Credit –X)

Key Takeaways

Eric feels deeply hurt by Donna’s actions

Forresters scramble to minimise the damage

Brooke is left shocked and in disbelief

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw the Forresters left reeling in the aftermath of Hope’s shocking betrayal. On the other hand, the Logan-Spencers celebrated a major victory following the triumphant fashion show of House of Logan.

B&B Spoilers (Tuesday, June 30, 2026): Episode #9810

Forresters Do Damage Control

Logan’s fashion showcase being a massive success was going to be hard itself for the Forresters to digest, but now they have a much bigger problem on their hands. Hope was publicly unveiled as the lead designer of Logan, and she accepted that this was kept a secret from almost everyone, including her own mother, Brooke.

It’s a big shock, one that is going to affect Forrester’s image and their upcoming couture line by Eric. And so the team at FC is scrambling to minimize the damage and try to sort out this crisis. This power move by Logan has hit Forrester like a truck of bricks, and they have nothing else to do but pick up the pieces.

Eric Feels Hurt By Donna

Meanwhile, Eric is deeply hurt by Donna’s silence. After all, she is his wife, and she knew about Hope being Logan’s lead designer all along. Eric feels hurt that, despite knowing, she remained silent and let them be blindsided. But confessing to the Forresters would have meant betraying her sister Katie’s trust, and Donna just couldn’t let that happen. How will this revelation affect her and Eric’s marriage? Is it going to cause cracks between them, or will Donna be able to make Eric see that she was in a tough situation?

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: What is Logan’s second collection called?

A: The second collection is called Hope by Logan.

Q: Who was Logan’s first designer?

A: Eric Forrester was Logan’s first lead designer.

Q: When does The Bold & The Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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