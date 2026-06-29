The Bold & The Beautiful Daily Spoilers(Photo Credit –X)

Key Takeaways

Hope’s decision sends shockwaves across the industry

Forresters are left shocked and in major disbelief

Spencers bask in the glow of another successful line and showcase

The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw the team at Logan finalizing everything to execute their second collection with Hope as the lead designer and showstopper. Meanwhile, the Forresters scrambled into defense mode, not being able to understand how Logan managed to outsmart them.

B&B Spoilers (Monday, June 29, 2026): Episode #9809

Forresters are in major shock

The fashion showcase by Logan was a storm in more ways than one. Not only did their collection impress the audience, but it also sparked major drama due to a major revelation. Hope Logan is the new lead designer at the fashion house, and it was news only a select few were aware of. Least of all, the Forresters, who are left shocked at Hope’s betrayal.

Everyone at Forrester was left reeling at Hope’s choice to sign on with Logan while still being contracted at FC. And to keep it a secret for weeks was another blow. Most of all to Brooke, who cannot believe her daughter left her in the dark and chose to work with the rival fashion house, even if it’s helmed by her own sister Katie.

Spencers celebrate victory

On the other hand, the Spencers are busy celebrating their victory after the successful fashion show. After weeks of hard work, planning, keeping secrets, and executing their vision, they got exactly what they wanted. Their latest collection is not only a big success but is also causing waves for more reasons than one: fashion and drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Is Hope still signed onto Forrester Creations?

A: Yes, Hope is still contracted at Forrester and is only on leave.

Q: What is the name of Hope’s collection at Katie’s fashion house?

A: The newly unbelievable collection is titled Hope by Logan.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers (June 29–July 3, 2026): Forresters Are Left Reeling After Hope’s Betrayal, While Will Faces Consequences

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