General Hospital Weekly Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways of GH: June 29–July 3, 2026

Emma has some questions for Anna

Tracy comes out in support of Cody

Charlotte asks Lulu for assistance

Sonny gets involved in a massive trap

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Anna taking a huge risk. On the other hand, Britt was in grave danger due to Cullum’s trick with Cassius. Willow was in disbelief when a search warrant was initiated. Danny acted fast to save his father Jason. And then lastly, Curtis jumped to the wrong conclusion.

General Hospital Weekly Overview

With kidnappings, loyalty tests, traps, confrontations and confessions on the menu for this week, fans of General Hospital are in for a rollercoaster ride. There is a lot to look forward to and the soapy drama is only about to get more heated as the danger simmers to a boil.

Sidwell is on the warpath while Cullum is busy trapping Cassius into unknowingly targeting his own sister Britt. Josslyn and Liesl are trapped and trying to find a way to work together. Tracy has a lot on her plate with Brook Lynn, Chase and Cody.

GH: Spoilers Of Week June 29–July 3

Monday, June 29, 2026: Episode #15990

When Emma seeks answers from Anna, will she get them? Alexis confides in Sonny. Is this about Cullum and Sidwell? Cassius briefs Cullum, but about what? Felicia is skeptical. Could it be about Anna? Molly opens up about her parents. Is she having a chat with Cody?

Tuesday, June 30, 2026: Episode #15991

Tracy confronts Sonny. Is this about helping Brook Lynn? Gio stands his ground. What could this be about? Nina makes an alarming discovery. Is this regarding Willow or Valentin? Ava locks horns with Ethan. What will it lead to? Josslyn and Obrecht find common ground. But will they be able to work together?

Wednesday, July 1, 2026: Episode #15992

Sonny is lured into a trap. How will he react to it? Ava unleashes her fury. Is this against Ethan or Sidwell? Nina must act fast. How will this change things for her? Lucas is floored. Is this about Cullum and Sidwell? Carly overhears stunning news. Could it be about Josslyn?

Thursday, July 2, 2026: Episode #15993

Sonny makes a revelation. What will this cause? Ava hears a shocking confession. How will this change her plans? Anna is grateful. Is it because of the support from her family? Tracy supports Cody. Could it be about Molly? Carly is stunned. What will she do next?

Friday, July 3, 2026: Episode #15994

Carly is on the warpath. Is this about Josslyn or Valentin? Britt is in the hot seat. Is Liesl the one confronting her? Dante breaks some bad news. But to whom? Molly wants answers. Could it be about her parents? Or is this about Cody instead? And then lastly, Charlotte seeks Lulu’s help. Is this to protect Rocco?

GH Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

Prepare for some major chaos ahead as General Hospital gets ready for some major showdowns, reveals, fights, confessions, plotting and testing times. The drama is only going to get more dangerous with so many factors at play.

Now that Anna has returned onscreen, the focus will be on her plan, the secrets she knows and her ultimate discharge from the facility in France. This will spur a major series of events, especially with Jason also returning soon. There’s plenty to look forward to and the storylines are about to be intriguing and quite fast-paced.

General Hospital FAQs

Q: How did Cullum trap Cassius?

A: Cullum replaced the medicine vial with poison to trap Cassius.

Q: Did Britt collapse while on the run?

A: Yes, Britt collapsed while on the run with Rocco.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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