General Hospital Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Curtis reaches his own conclusions

Danny makes risky moves for Jason

Willow is left shocked and in disbelief

The previous episode of General Hospital featured Josslyn clashing with Cassius. On the other hand, Lulu and Dante made a discovery. Chase received a warning while Jordan sought out help. And then last but not least, Alexis was summoned to the PCPD amidst all the Cullum drama.

GH Spoilers (Friday, June 26, 2026): Episode #15989

Anna Takes Risks

Back onscreen after months, Anna is already making moves. She met her doctors, and things are moving in the right direction, but she already has a plan cooking in her mind. And it seems she is ready to take big risks to make things happen. What will she do, and will she be successful in it?

Britt Is In Danger

Meanwhile, Britt has been on the run with Rocco, but her Huntington’s symptoms have only been getting worse, and now she does not even have her medication. Her brother Cassius, in an attempt to help her, stole the medication but did not realize that Cullum replaced the vials with poison.

Willow Is Left Shocked

On the other hand, Willow is in disbelief. While she is busy making a fool of Chase, Brook Lynn and Drew have been plotting against her separately. But both have been aiming to trap her in the Curtis and Jordan car crash case. And now the PCPD is actively doubting that it was her that night.

Danny Acts, Curtis Jumps To Conclusions

Elsewhere, Danny must act fast. Now that he knows his father Jason is innocent and only took the fall for Rocco’s actions, he wants to confess and save him. What will he do? Lastly, Curtis jumps to the wrong conclusion. Is this about Portia and Isaiah? Or could it be about the car accident instead?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Have Dante and Lulu located Rocco and Britt?

A: Yes, Dante and Lulu have managed to track Rocco and Britt down.

Q: Where is Anna being held?

A: Anna is held at a mental health facility in France.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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