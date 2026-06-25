General Hospital Daily Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Josslyn Jacks clashes with Cassius Faison

Lulu Spencer and Dante Falconeri track down Britt Westbourne

Harrison Chase gets yet another stark warning

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Anna meeting her doctor. On the other hand, Carly made a stunning confession to Lucas regarding Josslyn. Up next, Britt extracted a promise while Cullum pulled a fast one on Cassius as he tested him. And then lastly, Gio and Emma hit the pool.

GH Spoilers (Thursday, June 25, 2026): Episode #15988

Josslyn and Cassius clash

Having been held captive for weeks, Josslyn’s patience is wearing off. She is now actively ready to clash it out with Cassius again. He may be willing to keep this going in the hopes of his plan becoming successful, but Joss disagrees. She is openly stating how they should not let Cullum get a win.

Lulu and Dante track Britt and Rocco

On the other hand, after finding out exactly where Britt and Rocco have been hiding, Lulu and Dante have tracked them down. And now it’s finally time for them to make a discovery. When Lulu and Dante face off against Britt, how will this fare? Will they call her out for the damage she caused?

Chase gets a warning

Meanwhile, Chase receives a warning. But who is this from? Is it Justine making it clear that he can lose his job at the PCPD if he does not keep his behavior in line? Or is it actually Tracy again? After all, she is not happy to see Chase being delusional and brainwashed for Willow all these months.

Jordan wants help & Alexis is summoned

Up next, Jordan seeks help. Is this in regard to Sidwell? Or is this about the car crash she was involved in with Curtis? And then last but not least, Alexis is summoned to the PCPD. But why? Is this in regard to Phoebe and Ethan? Or could this be regarding something entirely else instead?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Is Drew plotting against Willow now?

A: Yes, Drew is giving hints against Willow to trap her.

Q: With whom has Brook Lynn joined hands to take down Willow?

A: Brook Lynn has joined hands with Lucy to make her plans happen.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (Wednesday, June 24, 2026): Anna Meets Her Doctor, Carly Makes A Confession While Gio & Emma Hit The Pool

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