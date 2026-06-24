General Hospital Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Anna Devane has finally returned to the onscreen

Carly confides in Lucas about Josslyn’s status

Gio and Emma enjoy some downtime at the pool

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Dante cautioning Elizabeth about the Lulu, Rocco, and Britt situation. Laura learned a secret from Lulu about Rocco. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn confided in Michael about her plan against Willow. Lastly, Sonny challenged Ava as Chase made a decision.

GH Spoilers (Wednesday, June 24, 2026): Episode #15987

Anna Returns Onscreen

After months of not being onscreen and only having updates about her being shared by other characters, Anna is back onscreen. The last few weeks have been horrendous for her as she was kidnapped, drugged, and held captive for Cullum and Sidwell’s motives, thus leading to a breakdown.

Ever since, she has been transferred to France for psychiatric treatment. And now it’s finally time to see what she has been up to since. Anna is about to meet her doctor, and it remains to be seen how she will deal with this. Is she going to plot her way out of there? Or go completely blazing?

Carly Confesses To Luke

Meanwhile, Carly is focused on tracking down her daughter Josslyn and bringing her back home. To deal with this mess, she is confiding in Lucas, and he is about to be shocked. Because not only is he about to find out that Josslyn is a WSB agent, but also she is held captive at Wyndemere Castle.

Lucas is not one to go down without a fight, even after his recent face-off with Sidwell, where he was shot. He is more than willing to help Carly bring Josslyn back home. How far will they go to achieve their goal? And how will they deal with the potential danger they might face on this new mission?

Britt and Cullum Make Moves, Gio & Emma Romance

Elsewhere, Britt extracts a promise. But from whom? Is it from Rocco? Up next, Cullum pulls a fast one. What exactly is he doing now? And against whom? And then lastly, Gio and Emma hit the pool. It’s time for them to relax and romance while enjoying some lazy, summer days at the pool.

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Who are the parents of Gio Palmieri?

A: Gio is the son of Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Dante Falconeri.

Q: Who are the parents of Emma Scorpio-Drake?

A: Emma is the daughter of Robin Scorpio and Patrick Drake.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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