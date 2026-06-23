Key Takeaways

Lulu Spencer confides in her mother, Laura Collins

Sonny Corinthos challenges Ava Jerome

Brook Lynn Quartermaine has a chat with her cousin, Michael Corinthos

The previous episode of General Hospital featured Willow getting quite an unwelcome surprise from Sidwell. On the other hand, Trina chose to stick to her guns. Cassius wanted some reassurance, while Ethan had advice for Ava. And then last but not least, Brook Lynn received a brand-new update.

GH Spoilers (Tuesday, June 23, 2026): Episode #15986

Dante cautions Elizabeth

Starting off, we have Dante cautioning Elizabeth. The two have grown quite close over the last couple of months amidst the Rocco and Britt drama. It is no secret that Dante is furious at Lulu for hiding the truth from him, and he has found a confidant in Elizabeth. What exactly will he caution her about?

Lulu shares a secret with Laura

Up next, Laura learns a secret. Now that Dante and Lulu have found out where Rocco and Britt are, down to their exact location, they have a lead to track. Lulu has now finally decided to confide in her mother, Laura, who is the mayor of the town. But what exactly will Lulu reveal?

Brook Lynn confides in Michael

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn has chosen to open up to her cousin Michael. Is she about to tell him exactly what she has been cooking up to trap Willow? How will Michael react when she finds out that Brook Lynn wants to make the PCPD believe Willow was the one behind Curtis and Jordan’s crash?

Sonny, Ava, and Chase make moves

Elsewhere, Sonny challenges Ava. The two have very rarely gotten along, and it seems the friction might be back. Is this regarding Sidwell? Or could it be about something else instead? And lastly, Chase makes a decision. Is this about Willow? Or could it be about his job at the PCPD and Justine?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Did Willow frame Tracy by lying to chase?

A: Yes, Willow saw Chase coming and jumped in the pool to frame Tracy.

Q: Who did Rocco call after he found Britt unconscious?

A: Rocco called his half-sister Charlotte after finding Britt on the floor.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (Monday, June 22, 2026): Ava Is Advised, Willow Gets An Unwelcome Surprise While Cassius Wants Reassurance

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