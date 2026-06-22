Key Takeaways

Donna feels stuck between her sisters

Bill tries to convince his son Wyatt

Logan continues to make progress with its line

The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Shauna and Wyatt making a pitch, Brooke celebrating Hope’s future, Sheila coming back to town and revealing her true motives to Taylor and Deacon, and then last but not least, Steffy trying to extend yet another olive branch towards Hope.

B&B Spoilers (Monday, June 22, 2026): Episode #9804

Donna Finds Herself Conflicted

The last few months have seen a major shift in the dynamic of the Logan sisters. Ever since Katie and Bill founded Logan, the rivalry between the fashion house and Forrester has been heated. More than that, it has really strained and cracked the equation between all three of the Logan sisters.

Katie is glowing with the success of her hard work at Logan, despite Brooke’s insecurity and jealousy. And amidst this mess, Donna feels extremely stuck and conflicted. It’s a difficult position to be in. And not just because of the clashing rivalry between the House of Logan and Forrester Creations.

Donna is one of the few people who know that Hope is the lead designer for Logan. She has kept it a secret because of Katie, but this has meant she has hidden the truth from her husband, Eric, and her other sister, Brooke, both of whom work at Forrester. This has left Donna too stressed and worried.

Bill Shifts Focus To Wyatt

On the other hand, Bill is focused on his son Wytt and is putting pressure on him to join Logan. After all, Liam and Will have already joined the family fashion house. Wyatt is the one missing from the Spencers. But is Wyatt going to agree when he has already helped them get the HFTF diamond?

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Was Will fired from Forrester Creations?

A: Yes, Will was fired from Forrester after RJ pushed for it.

Q: Are Remy and Sheila back in town?

A: Yes, both Remy and Sheila have returned to Los Angeles.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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