Key Takeaways of The Bold and the Beautiful: June 22–26, 2026

Donna is left with complicated feelings

Dottie and Joseph return to enjoy a fashion preview

Katie and Bill plan and plot their way to success

The Logan fashion showcase leaves the Forresters shocked

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw a bold proposal from Wyatt and Shauna, catching Bill’s attention amidst the plan to ensure the success of Logan ahead. On the other hand, Brooke celebrated a bright future with Hope, unaware that she is now the lead designer for Logan.

B&B Weekly Overview

There’s plenty of drama ahead for fans of the CBS soap opera. Be it the conflicts between the Logan sisters and Donna not knowing which way to go or the strongly brewing war between Logan and Forrester. Shauna and Wyatt’s return back home has also brought interesting options for Logan.

Bill is adamant about ensuring that all three of his sons work at Logan. And he is very close to making it happen. Will and Liam are already a part of the company, but Wyatt is left, who is being convinced by not just Bill but also Liam to join the family fashion house. It remains to be seen if he’ll agree.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Spoilers Of Week June 22–26

Monday, June 22, 2026: Episode #9804

The first episode of the week finds Donna in a difficult position. What will she do now that both her sisters are on opposite sides of this fashion design war? Is she going to stay neutral or eventually pick a side? Bill puts pressure on Wyatt. Is the latter going to relent or refuse?

Tuesday, June 23, 2026: Episode #9805

Dottie and Joseph are given an exclusive preview at Forrester. What will they have to say about the new designs ahead for the fashion house? On the other hand, the date of Logan’s fashion show shocks the Forresters. Is this going to force them to prepone their own line? What will they do next?

Wednesday, June 24, 2026: Episode #9806

Meanwhile, Bill and Katie use Forrester to their advantage. Is this going to work out in their favor? After all, they have the edge and plenty of surprises on the menu. The Forresters find themselves suddenly on the defensive. Is this going to lead to a clear winner in Logan? Or will Forrester fight back?

Thursday, June 25, 2026: Episode #9807

Will is sworn to secrecy. But will he be able to keep the truth about Hope and Deke a secret? Or is he going to confess to Electra and make things even more complicated? Things get awkward for Hope and Liam. Is this about the fashion house rivalry? Or is this something even more personal?

Friday, June 26, 2026: Episode #9808

The final episode of the week features the House of Logan finally hitting the runway. How will this second collection of theirs fare? Especially with this being helmed by Hope and Deke? Will it be another smash success? And how will the Forresters react when they find out about Hope and Deke?

B&B Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

This new week promises plenty of surprises, shocks, reactions, plotting, reveals, and business moves. Logan is ready to unveil its next collection, and the Forresters are about to get a major shock when they find out that Logan has even managed to keep it a secret and is about to showcase the line.

It will be an exciting role reversal: the Forresters, known for making decisions and being aggressive, will have to become defensive and prepare for something they had no idea existed. Katie and Bill are more than ready to push Logan to the top and keep its success going.

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Who are the new designers for Logan?

A: Hope Logan and Deke Sharpe are the new designers for Logan.

Q: Where is Will Spencer employed now?

A: Will is employed at his mother Katie’s fashion house Logan.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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