Key Takeaways

Shauna has a bold proposal for Bill

Brooke is excited to celebrate the future

Hope continues to be worried about her secrets

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Sheila reveal her true motive when she asked Taylor to ensure she could meet her son and grandchildren if she wanted her to sign the divorce papers. And lastly, Dylan had a new boss at Forrester, and it was Electra.

B&B Spoilers (Friday, June 19, 2026): Episode #9803

Wyatt & Shauna’s Proposal For Bill

Now that Wyatt and Shauna are both back in Los Angeles, they are ready for something new. And while Wyatt is still mulling over whether to join his family’s fashion house after being encouraged by Liam, Shauna is more than ready for it. She wants to join Logan and start a new chapter ahead.

Logan has already signed Hope, Deke, and Will as the new employees. It won’t be a surprise if they hire a few more to fit the vision they are looking at. Shauna is busy trying to convince Bill that she will provide something valuable to Logan. How will Bill react to this new proposal? Will he accept?

Brooke Hopeful About Hope’s Future

On the other hand, Brooke celebrates a bright future with Hope. After long weeks of uncertainty, Hope for the Future is back, and Brooke is too happy about it. She is excited about seeing her daughter back in action again at Forrester Creations. What she doesn’t know is Hope has her own secrets.

When will Brooke find out that Hope signed on to work as the lead designer for Logan? What will cause even more drama, even of the legal kind, when it is revealed that Hope did not resign from Forrester and has only taken a leave of absence? She is still employed at Forrester and has joined Logan.

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Did Hope sign the contract to work for Logan?

A: Yes, Hope is officially the lead designer of Logan’s new collection.

Q: Where are Deke and Will employed now?

A: Deke Sharpe and Will Spencer are both employed at Logan.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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