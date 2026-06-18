Key Takeaways

Sheila reveals her motives

Dylan gets a new boss at Forrester

Hope and Steffy’s equation sees a new direction

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Sheila’s return to town, leaving Taylor and Deacon on edge and worried. On the other hand, Steffy’s last-minute offer changed everything. She tried to extend an olive branch towards Hope after being suspicious of her absence at Forrester.

B&B Spoilers (Thursday, June 18, 2026): Episode #9802

Sheila’s motives are revealed

Starting off, we have Sheila, who is back and has already put Deacon and Taylor on edge with her return. She is living with a roommate and is looking for a job as she focuses on rebuilding her life. While Sheila may claim she has changed, it is not easy to trust her motives given her sordid history.

And it seems she is finally ready to reveal her motives. What exactly will they be? Does she have Taylor and Deacon on her hit list? Or has she decided to focus on moving on? Who will she confide in? Will it be her roommate? Who exactly could it be? It seems it might just be Li Nozawa.

Dylan gets a new boss

On the other hand, Dylan has a new boss at Forrester. The fashion house has seen many changes recently, with Will being fired and Hope going on a leave of absence. Dylan was first hired as a receptionist, but she has since moved to work as Daphne’s own assistant in the perfumery department.

And now that she is about to have a new boss, who will it be, and how will this shake things up at Forrester? How will Dylan deal with this change? Is this going to affect her working conditions and future at Forrester or not?

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Are Taylor and Deacon together after Sheila found out about their affair?

A: Yes, Taylor and Deacon are still together even after Sheila found out.

Q: Is Hope working for Logan?

A: Yes, Hope has signed on to work as the lead designer for Logan.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers, (Wednesday, June 17, 2026): Sheila’s Return Leaves Taylor & Deacon On Edge While Steffy Makes An Offer

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