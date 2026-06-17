Key Takeaways

Sheila Carter has returned to Los Angeles

Taylor and Deacon are on edge after Sheila’s return

Steffy makes a brand-new, compelling offer

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Forrester eagerly anticipating the launch of Eric’s couture line amidst previews. On the other hand, Steffy made a promise to Brooke. And then last but not least, Zende turned to Carter for advice about his future as he remained unsure about it.

B&B Spoilers (Wednesday, June 17, 2026): Episode #9801

Sheila’s return scares Taylor and Deacon

Starting off, we have Sheila, who is back in town after leaving when she found out about Deacon and Taylor’s affair. She had promised to return, and now she has, which means drama is on the way. Taylor and Deacon have been indulging in romance and basking in joy while she was away.

And they are doing exactly that when Sheila shows up at Taylor’s office once again. This leaves Taylor and Deacon surprised, scared, and quite on edge. It’s no secret that Sheila is unpredictable and not trustworthy. She can do anything at any point in time. Especially with her track record.

Sheila has murdered, plotted, and indulged in psychotic stuff in her past, and it won’t be a surprise if that version of her appears again. She might claim that she is not the same anymore, but can she be trusted? Taylor and Deacon are not wrong to be on edge now that Sheila is back once again.

Steffy makes a life-changing offer

On the other hand, Steffy has a surprising new last-minute offer to make that changes everything. What exactly could it be and who is she offering this to? How will they react to this offer? And will they reject or take it up? Is this regarding Steffy’s personal life, or is this about Forrester Creations?

FAQs

Q: Has Sheila Carter returned?

A: Yes, Sheila is back in town after Taylor and Deacon’s affair.

Q: Are Wyatt Spencer and Shauna Fulton back?

A: That’s right. Wyatt and Shauna have also returned to Los Angeles.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoiler (June 16, 2026): Steffy Makes A Promise To Brooke While Forrester Anticipates Eric’s Couture Line

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