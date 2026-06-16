The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Julie and Marlena reflecting on life’s challenges. On the other hand, EJ extended a romantic invitation to Cat. Paulina pressured Johnny and Chanel regarding her health crisis. And lastly, Belle and Chad were game to team up in search of answers.

The drama, the worry, the confessions, the doubts, the confrontations, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 16, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 16, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Stephanie wrestling with the choices she’s made. The last couple of months have been a tough ride for her, after all. She was kidnapped by Owen, and the trauma still haunts her. So much so that she almost shot Joy recently in her fear. This has really affected her.

Stephanie cannot believe what happened and is mulling over the decisions she has made. Will she be able to process her emotions and move on, or will she remain stuck? Up next, Alex turns to Kayla for advice after Joy’s ultimatum. Alex is worried about his wife Stephanie, even more so now.

After Stephanie almost shot Joy, the latter warned Alex that she wanted their daughter, Kelsey, away from her. Joy made it clear that if Stephanie stayed around their child, she would take things to the police. Alex is left shocked and has no idea what to do. He needs advice and is approaching Kayla.

After all, Kayla is Stephanie’s mother. What will she say about this tense situation? Alex wants to be a part of his daughter’s life even if it means co-parenting with Joy, but Stephanie is his wife, and he cannot ask her to stay away from his daughter. On the other hand, Kate confronts Marlena.

Is this regarding Roman? Or is this really about Kate’s conspiracy against Johnny? And then lastly, Holly, Tate, Ari, and Aaron enjoy some summer fun at the Horton cabin. How will this much-needed getaway fare for them? Is there going to be drama? Or will they be able to let their hair down?

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (June 15, 2026): EJ Extends An Invitation To Cat, Julie & Marlena Reflect While Paulina Pressures Johnny & Chanel

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