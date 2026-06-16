The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Will struggling with keeping the truth from Electra as she attempted to pry into who the lead designer of Logan is. On the other hand, RJ and Dylan leveled up their friendship as they continued to grow closer and get more intimate together.

The drama, the suspicions, the secrets, the romance, the mess, and more are about to get heated in the coming weeks ahead. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 16, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 16, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Forrester eagerly anticipating the launch of Eric’s couture line. Now that Eric is back at Forrester Creations and busy with his new couture line, the team is excited to see how it will turn out. It is no secret that FC became what it is due to Eric’s and Stephanie’s vision.

And now Eric’s new collection might just boost Forrester up the rankings, especially with direct competition from Logan. Everyone at the fashion house is psyched to witness the creativity, talent, and fresh designs on Eric’s mind. How exactly will this launch fare? Will it work out or not?

On the other hand, Steffy makes a promise to Brooke. Is this about Hope or is this about Forrester Creations? Recently, Brooke tried to snatch Steffy’s co-CEO position for herself but wasn’t successful after Ridge rejected her demand. Steffy has been more cordial with Brooke than she deserves.

What new promise is she making to her? And lastly, Zende turns to Carter for advice about his future. After being quite frustrated with Hope for the Future being sent to the backburner, Zende and RJ joined hands to shake off the animosity. But Zende is still not very sure what his future looks like.

Is this why he is hoping to get some advice or wisdom from Carter, who has been in the business for longer? What will Carter tell Zende? And is this going to help Zende figure out which exact path he wants to take ahead?

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers (June 15–19): Zende Needs Advice, Will Struggles To Keep The Truth While Dylan Has A New Boss

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