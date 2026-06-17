Key Takeaways

Devon has a few warnings for Cane once again

Nikki has some hard questions for Lily

Jack decides to get into the action to track Diane down

The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack calling a meeting of the minds with Kyle, Traci, and Billy present. He told them that Patty not only wanted to move into the Abbott house but also forced the rest of the Abbotts to leave. Meanwhile, Diane met Patty’s partner in crime.

Y&R Spoilers (Wednesday, June 17, 2026): Episode #13401

Nikki confronts Lily

Starting off, we have Nikki have a much-needed chat with Lily. Now that Victor has decided to give Chancellor back to the Winters, Nikki is left quite shocked. She has a lot of questions, and she is getting those answers one way or another. Nikki now realized why Lily went along with Victor’s plan.

The whole Lily and the kids got kidnapped false narrative was supported by Lily only to take back control of the chancellor. While the plan worked out and Chancellor is now back with the Winters, Nikki is not exactly happy with it.

After all, a few months ago, Nikki was the one running the chancellorship when Victor had taken it from the Winters. Is she hopeful of getting the company back for herself again? Is this why she is grilling Lily and asking questions?

Jack wants to take action

Meanwhile, Jack takes matters into his own hands. He has had enough of chats and brainstorming. He cannot simply sit and wonder what she has been involved in and wants to do something to track her down. Jack knows the situation is more than complicated, and he doesn’t want to waste time.

Especially since he is quite sure that Patty has a hand in it. She can deny it all she wants, but the clues are there. What will he do to get a step closer to bringing Diane back home? Even more so when Patty is not alone in it.

Devon warns Cane

And lastly, Devon gives Cane a warning shot. It is no secret that Devon does not trust Cane and is not happy that Lily has decided to let her guard down around him. She has even asked him to help run Chancellor with her. This situation has put Devon on high alert, and he is warning Cane about it.

Y&R FAQs

Q: Are Lily Winters and Cane Ashby together again?

A: No, Lily and Cane are not officially together but have gotten romantic.

Q: Is Sally Spectra getting married to Billy Abbott?

A: Yes, Sally and Billy are engaged to be married soon.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (June 16, 2026): Jack Calls A Meeting Of The Minds While Diane Meets Patty’s Partner In Crime

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