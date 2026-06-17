Key Takeaways

EJ and Chad make each other jealous through Cat and Belle

Gabi confronts Leo and asks him to stay far away from Javi

Xander is finally ready to confess the truth to Johnny

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Stephanie wrestling with the choices she has made. On the other hand, Alex turned to Kayla for advice after Joy’s ultimatum. Meanwhile, Kate confronted Marlena. And lastly, Holly, Tate, Ari, and Aaron enjoyed summer fun at the Horton cabin.

DOOL Spoilers (Wednesday, June 17, 2026): Episode #15402

EJ vs Chad

First up, EJ and Chad make each other jealous. The two might be brothers, but both are known to be competitive. And now that EJ is working with Cat and pursuing her romantically, Chad is willing to go on dates with Belle and explore. This has caused even more friction between the DiMeras brothers.

EJ is not happy about Chad getting close to his ex, Belle, and the same goes for Chad, who is not happy about EJ pursuing his ex, Cat. How far will the two take this game of jealousy? And what exactly will come out of it?

Gabi warns Leo to stay away

Meanwhile, Gabi is busy telling Leo to back off. She is not happy with Leo and his way of inserting himself into everything. Even more so, considering the past between her cousin Javi and Leo. Gabi has had enough and is making it clear to Leo that he needs to back off and stay far away from Javi.

Apologies and confessions

Elsewhere, Philip apologizes to Theo. Now that he knows Gabi was behind leaking the forged letter saga, he wants to apologize to Theo for blaming him when he wasn’t aware of the truth. And then lastly, Xander confesses to Johnny. Is the latter going to forgive the former for plotting against him?

FAQs

Q: Are Belle Black and Chad DiMera dating?

A: Belle and Chad have recently gone on dates and shared a few kisses.

Q: Does Chanel Dupree have cancer?

A: Yes, Chanel has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: All-new episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (June 16, 2026): Kate Confronts Marlena, Alex Turns To Kayla While Holly, Tate, Ari & Aaron Enjoy Summer

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