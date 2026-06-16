The previous episode of General Hospital featured Cassius clearing the air. On the other hand, Nina sounded an alarm as she arrived at Carly’s place. Meanwhile, Lulu made a confession. Elsewhere, Gio shared his excitement with Emma. And lastly, Alexis and Ric reviewed their plan for Molly’s party.

The drama, the secrets, the delusions, the plotting, the anger, the mess, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks ahead. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 16, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 16, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Valentin accepting his fate. Now that he is aware that they have run out of time, he is willing to sacrifice himself to help Carly get Josslyn out of captivity. He thinks it’s time to surrender and ensure he gives Carly the opening she needs so she can find her daughter.

After all, he can hide and be on the run for only so long. Up next, Brennan bargains with Willow. He wants to work with Nina and Willow to take down Cullum. But it won’t be easy. Which is exactly why Brennan is using intel against Drew to lure Willow in. Is she going to agree and strike a deal?

Meanwhile, Dante defends Cassius. Is this about Lulu or about his work at the PCPD? On the other hand, Tracy and Michael see eye to eye. Now that Tracy is actively against Willow after finding out how she has her eye on Chase, things are getting exciting. Michael is also plotting against Willow.

It’s high time she pays for her destructive choices. And if Michael and Tracy join hands to take Willow down, it’s game over for her. Even more so with Brook Lynn having her own plan against Willow. Is this finally the moment she faces the consequences of her selfish, conniving, and evil plotting?

Elsewhere, Chase remains brainwashed and delusional about Willow and continues to extend his support for her. Even at the cost of his marriage and his wife’s family. Lastly, Cullum gets new intel. After getting a tip that Valentin is at Carly’s home, he is there to check the area and confirm it.

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