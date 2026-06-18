Key Takeaways

Anna and Jason are going to be back in July

Tracy and Lucy will go to war for power at Deception

Dante and Elizabeth’s closeness bothers Ric

General Hospital has been providing some top-notch soapy drama to the fans of daytime drama. The ABC show has everything viewers could ask for: good twists, romance, friendships, and disorder. Here’s what to expect from episodes this summer, per the Soap Opera Digest preview.

General Hospital Summer Preview: What To Expect Ahead

Anna & Jason’s Return

First and foremost, we have Anna and Jason being back in town after a prolonged absence. Anna knows the truth about Cassius, but is locked up in France and unable to share it. Her return will also showcase the effects of her imprisonment and gaslighting. Jason will return on the July 13 episode.

He will be back as a changed man, and his own imprisonment will have had a big effect on what he does and the decisions he makes. This will also lead to big changes for other characters like Danny, Britt, Anna, and Sonny.

Carly & Valentin’s Future

Meanwhile, Valentin tries to stop Cullum and Sidwell by turning himself in. Carly stays focused on saving her daughter, Josslyn , and getting revenge on Brennan for recruiting Josslyn into the WSB behind her back in the first place. Carly’s and Valentin’s romance is hugely dependent on the WSB.

Nina & Brennan’s Alliance

Elsewhere, Brennan and Nina get closer as they work together. While she keeps him safe and protected, he is set to supply her and Willow with intel against Drew. But when Brennan gets help from somewhere surprising and has to pay for it, and things go too far, what new drama will this lead to?

Sonny’s Power Plays & Laura’s Troubles

Sonny and Sidwell clash for one final fight. He is also a key player in the upcoming power shift in Port Charles. Additionally, he is against Carly and Valentin’s romance, even asking Brick to help break them up. Laura is busy keeping the peace between Charlotte, Rocco, and their respective parents.

Cassius & Britt’s Fates

Cassius can no longer live his life as Nathan. Meanwhile, Britt has to deal with not only Cassius but also Cullum and Liesl. The latter is not happy with how Britt kept so many secrets from her. She is also about to find friction with Lucas, friendship in Isaiah, and trouble from the newcomer Tristan.

Michael & Jacinda’s Plans

Jacinda’s feelings for Michael continue to grow, but she despises Willow’s constant presence in his life as the co-parent. Michael’s plot against Willow is slow and effective, but Jacinda might want to speed things on her own.

Portia, Isaiah, Curtis & Jordan’s Chaos

Isaiah is adamant about suing Curtis over his injuries. Portia goes into labor while Jordan deals with the wrath of Sidwell. Stella is happy to welcome Marshall back home once again amidst all this drama, friction, and chaos.

Dante, Elizabeth, Ric & Lulu’s Equations

Lulu is in for a shock when she realizes that Valentin has been hiding in town for months. She is in for an even bigger shock when she finds out that Nathan is actually Cassius. Meanwhile, Dante’s connection with Elizabeth continues to strengthen, which leaves Ric jealous and frankly unsettled.

Brook Lynn, Chase, Tracy & Lucy’s Fate

Brook Lynn’s plot against Willow does not go as planned, leading her to owning up to the truth. Chase decides to draw a boundary with Willow. The parental bond between Brook Lynn and Gio continues to grow and flourish. On the other hand, Tracy and Lucy fight it out for the control of Deception.

Rocco, Charlotte, Danny & Scout’s Friction

Danny and Charlotte keep up their plotting. Rocco’s return leads to fights between him and Danny, causing cracks in Charlotte and Rocco’s bond as well. Not finding support in Danny and Charlotte, Rocco seeks friendship in Scout. Charlotte’s troubles with Lulu grow, and she hopes to move out.

Emma & Gio’s Romance

Emma and Gio’s romance grows stronger. Emma and Josslyn’s equation changes when she finds out the latter is a WSB agent. Gio tries to fix his bond with Rocco and tries to grow even closer to his mother Brook Lynn.

General Hospital FAQs

Q: When will Steve Burton be back as Jason Morgan?

A: Steve will be back as Jason on July 13, 2026, on GH.

Q: Who is Cassius Faison?

A: Cassius is Nathan West’s twin brother and the son of Liesl and Cesar.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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