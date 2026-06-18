Key Takeaways

Rocco finds Britt unconscious

Sonny continues to strategize with Ric

Sidwell keeps the plotting going while on the run

The previous episode of General Hospital left Willow blindsided when she realized that Drew could soon start talking. Carly was left cornered when Cullum came with a search warrant. Ethan pulled a fast one, Tracy confronted Brook Lynn, while Lulu was transparent with Dante.

GH Spoilers (Thursday, June 18, 2026): Episode #15983

Rocco worries about Britt

Now that Rocco and Britt have been on the run, things have been hard for them. Though the two have been onscreen for a few weeks, it hasn’t been easy. And now things are only going to get harder for them. Rocco is left shocked and stressed when he sees Britt lying unconscious on the ground.

Has she fainted because of her Huntington’s disease? Or is something else the reason behind this? What will Rocco do now? Who is he going to call to get some help? Is it going to be his mother Lulu or his father Dante? Or will he trust his half-sister Charlotte for assistance so the adults don’t find out?

Sidwell Plots A Trapping

Meanwhile, Sidwell is busy planning his revenge. He may be on the run after almost getting caught, but his intentions are the same. He is busy setting traps and plotting his way. But who is he targeting? Sidwell has more than one enemy. Could it be Sonny and Laura? Or someone else?

Strategies, Confiding & Offers

On the other hand, Sonny shares his strategy with Ric. What are the two brothers plotting? Are they also ensuring a way to stay aware of Sidwell? Or is this about something else? When Laura makes an offer, who is it for? And how will they respond to it? Elsewhere, Dante confides in Elizabeth.

The two have been getting closer with each passing week, expressing their thoughts and brainstorming ideas together. What is Dante sharing with Liz this time around? And will this move bring them even closer together?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Is Jenz Sidwell on the run?

A: Yes, Sidwell went on the run after Cassius helped him escape.

Q: Did Lucas Jones die after Jenz Sidwell shot him?

A: No, Lucas is alive and well despite Sidwell shooting him.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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