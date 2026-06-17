Key Takeaways

Tracy questions her granddaughter, Brook Lynn

Willow is left shocked on finding out new intel

Carly has nowhere to go when Cullum corners her

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Valentin accepting his fate. Meanwhile, Brennan bargained with Willow using intel against Drew. Dante defends Cassius while Tracy and Michael saw eye-to-eye when it came to taking down Willow. And then lastly, Cullum got new intel about Valentin.

GH Spoilers (Wednesday, June 17, 2026): Episode #15982

Willow left blindsided

Starting off with Willow, who has a lot on her plate. She has been quite busy brainwashing, manipulating, and using people to her benefit. But now she is the one being left blindsided. When she finds out that Drew is getting ready to start talking, she knows she is in trouble. What will she do now?

Is she going to take Brennan up on his offer and get dirt on Drew to ensure he keeps his mouth shut? Because if he does, then Willow gets exposed.

Carly is in a fix

Meanwhile, Carly is in a situation of her own. She feels cornered now that Cullum has shown up at her house with a search warrant. He claims that he has gotten a tip that Valentin could be around. What exactly will Carly do now? Especially with her plan to save her daughter, Josslyn is also stuck.

Tracy confronts Brook Lynn

Elsewhere, Tracy confronts Brook Lynn. After the whole Willow and Chase fiasco, Tracy is more than just angry. She expected Chase to be a fool and trust Willow on her word. But she surely did not expect the same from her granddaughter, Brook Lynn. Tracy honestly cannot believe she thinks so.

So she is confronting Brook Lynn about the same. Tracy is not someone who takes accusations without biting back. Especially not when her own family starts doubting her. How will Brook Lynn respond to Tracy now?

Questions and answers

When Ethan pulls a fast one. What exactly is he up to? On the other hand, Lulu is transparent with Dante. Is this regarding Rocco? And then last but not least. Dante questions Chase. How will the latter respond to the same?

FAQs

Q: Who killed Jenz Sidwell’s son, Marco Rios?

A: WSB director Ross Cullum killed Marco by stabbing him.

Q: Is Ethan Lovett the father of Phoebe Wilson?

A: Yes, Ethan confessed that he is the father of Phoebe.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (June 16, 2026): Valentin Accepts His Fate, Brennan Bargains With Willow While Dante Defends Cassius

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