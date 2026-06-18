Key Takeaways

EJ gets some good news from Rolf about Lexie

Lani and Theo support Chanel through her health issues

Holly and Tate’s getaway sees an interruption

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw EJ and Chad making each other jealous during their respective dates with Cat and Belle. On the other hand, Gabi told Leo to back off and stay away from her cousin Javi. Philip apologized to Theo. And last but not least, Xander confessed to Johnny.

DOOL Spoilers (Thursday, June 18, 2026): Episode #15403

Interruption for Holly and Tate’s romance

Along with Ari and Aaron, Holly and Tate were excited to get away from town and soak in some summer fun at the Horton cabin. And while things were looking fun and romantic, all of that is about to be interrupted. What could be the reason behind it? Is it something related to Holly’s health?

Good news for Lexie

On the other hand, Rolf gives EJ good news about Lexie. Everyone was in shock and marveling at Lexie being back from the dead. But when Rolf and EJ found out that one of the rats that was tested with the same treatment as Lexie died, they were worried about what this might mean for her.

Even more so now that Lexie is facing some weird symptoms. But Rolf is working around the clock to figure things out. And it looks like he has some good news to share with EJ. What has he discovered? Is there a way to help Lexie avoid the same fate as the rat that dropped dead soon after?

Mixed feelings for Abe and Paulina

Elsewhere, Abe and Paulina’s anniversary is here, which means it brings forth some lovely memories that are bittersweet at the moment. After all, Abe is busy with Lexie, and Paulina is focusing on supporting her daughter, Chanel, through her cancer diagnosis. What will the two do on this day?

And then lastly, Kristen warns Johnny while Lani and Theo rally around Chanel. The latter has been getting all the support in the world from not just her husband, Johnny, and mother, Paulina, but also her extended family.

Days of our Lives FAQs

Q: Is Sophia Choi dead on DOOL?

A: Though Sophia’s body was not recovered, she is assumed to be dead.

Q: Who killed Sophia Choi on Days of Our Lives?

A: Kristen got Sophia killed after she failed to target Johnny.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

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A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock.

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (Wednesday, June 17, 2026): EJ & Chad Make Each Other Jealous While Gabi Tells Leo To Back Off

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