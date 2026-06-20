The excitement of Manga fans came alive as the first trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 has finally arrived, giving them a first look at the next chapter of the Culling Game arc. While the trailer is short, it is packed with action, emotional moments, and several important story hints, giving fans a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Trailer Opens With Kenjaku’s Secret Plan And Hakari Vs Kashimo Fight

The trailer opens with Kenjaku sinking the Prison Realm deep into the ocean to make it harder for Satoru Gojo to escape. It then briefly revisits key moments from Season 3 before showing Kenjaku inside the cave where Sukuna’s original body has been kept for nearly 1,000 years.

One of the biggest highlights is the long-awaited fight between Kinji Hakari and Hajime Kashimo. Their battle looks competitive, explosive, and visually stunning, with Hakari using his Domain Expansion while Kashimo unleashes his powerful electrical techniques. Many fans already expect this to be one of the season’s biggest action sequences.

First look at JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4, The Culling Game Part 2. 🔥 Studio MAPPA is in charge of the animation, with Takeru Sato (Season 3 assistant director) taking over as director from Shota Goshozono. Goshozono will remain as chief director. Sato commented:

"I feel the… https://t.co/XAHCmOCo88 pic.twitter.com/ARVgwk2oQw — Anime Corner (@animecorner_ac) June 19, 2026

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Teases Maki’s, Noritoshi Kamo’s & Kenjaku’s Next Moves & Yuki Tsukumo Vs Kenjaku Fight First Look

The trailer also features Maki Zen’in and Noritoshi Kamo teaming up to fight a powerful cursed spirit. Another major moment shows Kenjaku meeting political leaders in the United States as he works to expand the Culling Game by bringing foreign soldiers into Japan.

Another important battle teased is Yuki Tsukumo and Choso facing Kenjaku while protecting Master Tengen. This fight has been one of the manga’s most discussed battles and is expected to become one of the season’s biggest moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUJUTSU KAISEN EN (@jujutsukaisen)

Sukuna’s Binding Vow With Yuji Could Change Everything In Season 4

The final moments focus on Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna. The trailer revisits the binding vow they made in Season 1, reminding viewers that Sukuna can temporarily take control of Yuji’s body by saying a single trigger word. This strongly hints that the agreement will finally become important in Season 4.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Voice Cast: Returning Japanese & English Actors

The returning voice cast includes Junya Enoki and Adam McArthur as Yuji, Yuma Uchida and Robbie Daymond as Megumi, Junichi Suwabe and Ray Chase as Sukuna, Yuichi Nakamura and Kaiji Tang as Gojo, Takahiro Sakurai and Lex Lang as Kenjaku, Mikako Komatsu and Allegra Clark as Maki, Daisuke Namikawa and Ray Chase as Choso, Kazuya Nakai and Yuri Lowenthal as Hakari, Noriko Hidaka as Yuki Tsukumo, and Saori Hayami and Jad Saxton as Angel.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Release Date: Has MAPPA Announced A Premiere Yet?

Although the release of the trailer confirms that production is underway and fans can expect their favorite manga very soon, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 does not yet have an official release date. Until then, fans can expect more updates in the coming months as the anime prepares to continue one of its biggest story arcs.

Watch Trailer Here:

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