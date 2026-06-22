Key Takeaways

Willow is left surprised by a visitor

Trina refuses to back down from her stance

Brook Lynn gets a brand-new update

The previous week on General Hospital, Britt collapsed, leaving Rocco worried about her. Meanwhile, Ethan tampered with his DNA, and Valentin decided to turn himself in to help Carly locate Josslyn, while Willow kept brainwashing Chase. And then lastly, Dante kept confiding in Elizabeth.

GH Spoilers (Monday, June 22, 2026): Episode #15985

Willow Gets A Surprise Visitor

The last few weeks have been incredibly busy for Willow. From setting narratives against Tracy to ensuring that Drew cannot speak and expose her, she has had a lot on her plate. But there is another surprise on the way for her. Who is going to show up at her door? Is it going to be Sidwell?

Trina Takes A Stand

Meanwhile, Trina has had enough of the drama between her parents, Portia, and Curtis. She cannot stand their heated clashes and has decided not to get involved in them anymore. This time, she is sticking to her guns and not letting anything change her choice. But will she be able to hold on?

Cassius Informs Dante & Lulu

Cassius has managed to get his hands on key intel about Rocco and Britt. He knows exactly where they are, right down to the exact location. He is more than willing to share the information with Dante and Lulu, but he also wants some reassurance. What exactly is on his mind this time around?

Ava Receives Advice, Brook Lynn Gets An Update

Elsewhere, Ethan advises Ava. Sonny has plans that might involve Ava, but she is not willing to do anything for him unless she gets something in return. What advice does Ethan have for her? And how will this change things for them? Especially with Ava knowing the truth about Ethan and Delilah?

And then lastly, Brook Lynn receives an update. Is this about her plotting to trap Willow in the Curtis and Jordan car crash? Or is this about Willow and Chase in some other aspect? How will this news change her plans?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Are Anna and Jason returning onscreen?

A: Yes, Anna will be back this week, while Jason will return in July.

Q: Is Drew still unable to talk?

A: That’s correct. Drew is still not able to speak.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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