Key Takeaways of General Hospital: June 22–26, 2026

Anna Devane finally makes her return onscreen

Emma and Gio enjoy some summer pool time

Brook Lynn gets updates and confides in Michael

Curtis jumps to another incorrect conclusion

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Ethan delivering a message to Ava by visiting her art gallery. Cassius shared intel with Lulu, revealing that he knew where Rocco and Britt were. Meanwhile, Trina pondered her next move, Brennan was alarmed, and Felicia offered encouragement.

GH Weekly Overview

Fans of General Hospital are in for an exciting and action-packed new week ahead. Anna is finally back, and the show is ready to shed light on her captivity. Willow gets a few surprises and is left in disbelief. Curtis, as usual, is set to jump to conclusions as Emma and Gio let their hair down.

Ethan and Ava continue to keep their secrets, while Trina is adamant about not jumping back into the mess between her parents, Portia and Curtis. Liz and Dante keep confiding in each other as their bond grows. Amidst party planning for Molly’s book launch with Ric, Alexis is called to the PCPD.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of Week June 22–26

Monday, June 22, 2026: Episode #15985

First up, Willow gets an unwelcome surprise. Is this related to Drew or is this about Brennan instead? Trina sticks to her guns. Has she decided to not get involved in her parental clashes? Cassius wants reassurance while Ethan advises Ava. Brook Lynn receives an update. Is it about Phoebe?

Tuesday, June 23, 2026: Episode #15986

When Dante cautions Liz, is this about Rocco and Britt? Or is this about something else instead? Laura learns a secret. Is this about Lulu? Brook Lynn confides in Michael. Could it be about Willow or Chase? When Sonny challenges Ava, how will she respond? Up next, Chase makes a decision.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026: Episode #15987

When Anna meets with her doctor, what will she decide to do? On the other hand, Carly makes a stunning confession. Is this about Josslyn or Valentin? Britt extracts a promise. But from whom and how will it benefit her? Cullum pulls a fast one. Gio and Emma hit the pool. Is romance on the menu?

Thursday, June 25, 2026: Episode #15988

When Josslyn clashes with Cassius, how will this change things for her? Is it time for her to reconsider her plan? Lulu and Dante make a discovery. Is it about Rocco and Britt? When Chase receives a warning, could it be from Justine? Jordan seeks help. Alexis is summoned to the PCPD. But why?

Friday, June 26, 2026: Episode #15989

The last episode of the week features Anna taking a huge risk. Is she ready to find a way out of her captivity? Britt is in grave danger. Has Sidwell found her? Or Cullum? Willow is in disbelief. Is this related to Drew? Danny must act fast. Is this about Jason? Lastly, Curtis jumps to the wrong conclusion.

GH Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

The new week is going to be full of important moments as storylines find more pace and loose ends are ready to get tied up. Anna’s return will bring first-hand light on what she has been up to all these months locked away. Brook Lynn is facing important decisions amidst her plotting against Willow.

Britt is about to learn some interesting facts about her own health after her collapse. Rocco has been worried since that moment and contacted his sister Charlotte for help. What will the latter decide to do, and what plan will she and Danny come up with? Meanwhile, what will Valentin’s future be?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Which episode will see the return of Anna Devane?

A: Anna will be back in the June 24, 2026, episode of General Hospital.

Q: Who did Jason take the fall for?

A: Jason took the fall for Rocco, who actually shot Cullum that night.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

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A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

Must Read: General Hospital Summer Preview: Anna & Jason’s Return To Tracy & Lucy’s War For Deception, What To Expect In Coming Months

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