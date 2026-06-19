Key Takeaways

Ethan Lovett has a message for Ava Jerome

Cassius Faison brings forth some intel for Lulu Spencer

Trina Robinson decides her path forward

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny sharing his strategy with Ric. On the other hand, Laura made an offer. Elsewhere, Rocco made a horrifying discovery when he found Britt lying unconscious on the floor. Up next, Sidwell laid a trap. And then lastly, Dante confided in Elizabeth.

GH Spoilers (Friday, June 19, 2026): Episode #15984

Ethan relays a message to Ava

Starting off, we have Ethan, who is delivering a message to Ava. The last few weeks have seen him sleuth around and tamper with his DNA test. The drama is only getting more interesting as this leads to doubts about Phoebe not being his daughter. And Ava is the only one with intel against Ethan.

She may have kept it a secret for now, but she is not going to keep mum if an opportunity arises. When Ethan relays a message to Ava, what exactly will it be? Is Ethan not Phoebe’s father? Is he lying to protect someone?

Cassius gets intel for Lulu

On the other hand, Cassius has some intel for Lulu. Is he going to inform her about Valentin being in Port Charles for the last few months after being on the run? And now that Valentin is ready to surrender to the WSB, what new drama is set to unfold? Or does he have information about Rocco?

Trina thinks ahead

Meanwhile, Trina ponders her next move. The whole drama between her parents has put her off, and she has had enough. She just cannot tolerate Portia and Curtis snipping at each other all the time. Trina has decided not to get involved in this mess and focus on her career. What will she do?

Brennan is surprised; Felicia offers words of wisdom

Elsewhere, Brennan is alarmed. What development has left him shocked? Is this about Valentin turning himself in, or is this about Josslyn? And then lastly, Felicia offers encouragement. But to whom? Could it be Willow?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: When will Anna Devane be back?

A: Anna will be back on General Hospital in July.

Q: Did Tracy push Willow into the pool?

A: No, Willow threw herself in the pool to frame Tracy.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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