Key Takeaways

Marlena looks back on five decades in Salem

EJ and Kristen clash once again

Andrew confronts Cat and scolds her

The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw EJ and Chad making each other jealous; Abe and Paulina going through bittersweet emotions on their anniversary; Theo and Chad investigating the chessboard; Kate confronting Marlena while Kayla advised Alex; and Tate, Ari, and Aaron cheering Holly up.

DOOL Spoilers (Monday, June 22, 2026): Episode #15405

Chad and Belle find clues

Starting off, we have Chad and Belle, who have finally found a clue in the DiMera chessboard. When Theo and Chad had tinkered around with it, they found a key, and now Belle has joined Chad in this investigation. Will their search lead to something interesting? What new clue will they find?

Marlena walks down memory lane

On the other hand, Marlena thinks back on her fifty years in Salem. Five long decades in town and countless memories to reminisce about. Such golden milestones are few and far between, so it’s not a surprise that Marlena is taking this chance to take a walk down memory lane with Paul by her side.

Andrew scolds Cat

Up next, Andrew is back in town, and he is not wasting time. The first thing he does is meet Cat and scold her. Is this about some of her decisions, or is this regarding something else? Could it be about all of her undercover work? Or maybe her closeness with EJ? How will Cat respond to Andrew?

EJ clashes with Kristen

And then lastly, EJ and Kristen are all set to have another heated clash. The siblings are often finding, but this time it comes after EJ has connected the dots regarding Kristen’s role in Sophia’s attack on Johnny. Is she going to accept that she asked Sophia to do so, or will she deny it until she can’t?

Days of our Lives FAQs

Q: Did Belle Black and Chad DiMera go on a date?

A: Yes, Belle and Chad have been on a few dates recently.

Q: What happened at Holly’s, Tate’s, Ari’s, and Aaron’s getaway?

A: Holly collapsed during the summer getaway at the Horton cabin.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (June 22–26, 2026): Liam Says Goodbye To Ari, Andrew Scolds Cat While Brady Joins Black Patch

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