Key Takeaways of Days of our Lives: June 22–26, 2026

Belle and Chad find more clues through the chessboard

Sarah and Brady are busy investigating the Coriseal deaths

Kristen goes over and asks for protection from Xander

Holly collapses and gets tested for health troubles

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Tate, Ari, and Aaron doing their best to cheer up Holly. Lani questioned Kristen while Johnny tipped off EJ. Up next, Chad and Theo investigated the chessboard. Then, last but not least, Paulina encountered Abe and Lexie at the Juneteenth celebration.

DOOL Weekly Overview

Marlena reminisces on a milestone moment as she completes 50 years in town. EJ is busy confronting his sister, Kristen, while Kristen goes to Xander for protection. Brady decides to join Black Patch. Joy’s behavior and warnings have left Alex on edge. Stephanie decides on a big decision.

Meanwhile, the DiMera chessboard gifted by Stefano to Marlena and John will remain in the limelight as Belle, Chad, and Theo keep an eye on it in hopes of finding more clues and unraveling the mystery. EJ is still intrigued by his missing memories and how exactly Cat ties into his past.

Days of Our Lives: Spoilers Of Week June 22–26

Monday, June 22, 2026: Episode #15405

Starting off, we have Chad and Belle finding a clue in the chessboard. Is this going to spur them even further in their investigation? Marlena thinks back on her 50 years in Salem. How will this walk down memory lane fare? Meanwhile, Andrew scolds Cat. EJ confronts Kristen. What will she do?

Tuesday, June 23, 2026: Episode #15406

Up next, Brady officially joins Black Patch. How will this new journey fare for him? Is Steve going to help him through it? Sarah asks Xander for a favor. What does she need his help for? Stephanie opens up to Kayla. Is she confiding in her mother about her trauma? Joy sends Alex into a panic.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026: Episode #15407

Elsewhere, Sarah and Brady dig deeper into the recent Coriseal deaths. Are they going to find what they are looking for, or will they have to dig even deeper? Holly collapses. What is wrong with her health? Liam gives Ari a proper goodbye. Is this the end of the road? Gabi surprises Theo.

Thursday, June 25, 2026: Episode #15408

Kristen asks Xander for protection. How will he respond to it? Ari demands the truth from Gabi. Is this about her offering Liam money to leave town? Holly shares a theory with Tate. Is this regarding Sophia? Sarah confides in Brady. When Rita alerts EJ to a developing problem, is this about Lexie?

Friday, June 26, 2026: Episode #15409

Belle and Chad continue unraveling the mystery of Stefano’s chess set. What will this lead them to? EJ puts Xander on the spot in front of Sarah. Stephanie makes an empowering decision as Alex and Philip worry about what comes next. And lastly, Brady and Kristen deliver troubling news to Rachel.

DOOL Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

And now we know that the next week promises plenty of drama, doubts, investigations, intel, confrontations, and soapy mess. Be it Holly’s health or Marlena’s nostalgic moments, the Peacock soap opera is about to offer the fans some exciting new scenes as the characters scramble to get clarity.

The previous few weeks have seen intense emotions with Chanel’s cancer diagnosis, Gabi confronting Leo about pestering Javi, Sophia’s death and its aftermath, Amy’s need for revenge and targeting Holly and Paulina; her sorrow after Lexie’s return, and Johnny having quite a lot on his plate.

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: Who plays the new Chad DiMera?

A: Conner Floyd has been portraying Chad after Billy Flynn’s exit.

Q: Who did Stefano DiMera gi ve his chessboard to?

A: Stefano gifted the iconic chessboard to Marlena and John

Q: When does Days of our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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