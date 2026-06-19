Key Takeaways

Theo and Chad check out the chessboard

Tate, Ari, and Aaron try their best to cheer Holly up

Lani has some questions for Kristen

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Holly and Tate’s romantic escape being interrupted. On the other hand, Kristen warned Johnny. Rolf gave EJ good news about Lexie. A meaningful milestone brought mixed emotions for Abe and Paulina. Lastly, Lani and Theo rallied around Chanel.

DOOL Spoilers (Friday, June 19, 2026): Episode #15404

Everyone tries to cheer Holly up

The whole Sophia drama has made things very hard for Holly. She has been going through a lot, which is why this getaway at the Horton cabin was a must for her. Tate, Ari, and Aaron have been actively trying to cheer her up. But when Holly collapses, what could be the reason behind this shocker?

Chad and Theo explore

On the other hand, Chad and Theo are busy exploring and investigating the DiMera chessboard. Stefano gave it to Marlena, and if everyone knows one thing, it’s that he always had a motive behind his decisions. And when they find a key, what will this unlock? What could it lead Chad and Theo to?

Paulina faces Abe and Lexie

Elsewhere, Paulina is going through her own turmoil. It’s the anniversary of her and Abe’s marriage, but things are not the same. Ever since Lexie came back from the dead, everything has changed for her. And now, when she sees the two of them at the town celebration, how will she react to it?

Johnny informs EJ, & Lani questions Kristen

And then there is Johnny, who tips off EJ. Now that his father is visiting him, he makes sure to inform him about something to keep him aware. What is he about to share with EJ? And then lastly, Lani questions Kristen. Is this about her motives against Johnny? Or could this be about Chanel instead?

Days of our Lives FAQs

Q: Is Lexie back from the dead?

A: Yes, Lexie is alive after being resurrected.

Q: Who brought Lexie back?

A: EJ recruited Rolf to resurrect Lexie and bring her back to life.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3:00 AM (ET) and 12:00 AM (PT).

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (Thursday, June 18, 2026): Abe & Paulina Feel Mixed Emotions While Lani & Theo Rally Around Chanel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News