Key Takeaways of The Young and the Restless: June 22–26, 2026

Jill is back, but will be played by Lauren Koslow temporarily

Nikki gets the true picture of her latest health issue

Patty attempts to threaten Jack amidst Diane’s disappearance

Noah actively tries to provoke and anger Matt

The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Phyllis stumble upon valuable intel as she worked to build her new company and fix her equations. Sienna struck back against Audra when the two faced off. And then last but not least, Victoria confided in Claire about Nikki’s health crisis.

Y&R Weekly Overview

The next week brings a mix of emotional, worrisome, surprising, and tough moments as Nikki figures out what is wrong with her health while still trying to hide it from Victor. Nick continues to battle his addiction despite all the support from his family. Noah is still strongly opposed to Matt Clark.

Despite Nikki’s attempts to bury the truth, Victor figures things out, and it is bound to make things dramatic. Will this health crisis bring the two back together and fix their estranged marriage? Meanwhile, Victoria has a lot to be worried about between her mother Nikki’s and her brother Nick’s issues.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of Week June 22–26

Monday, June 22, 2026: Episode #13402

The first episode of the week features Victor testing Claire’s loyalty. Is she going to come out with flying colors or fail? Is this related to Holden, or is it about something else instead? Patty threatens Jack. Could it be to keep him tied up with her? Nikki receives devastating news about her health.

Tuesday, June 23, 2026: Episode #13403

Nikki hides the truth from Victor. How long will she be able to keep this new reality hidden from her husband? They might be estranged at the moment, but it won’t be long till he figures it out. Kyle chases a lead to find Diane. Is he going to work it out? Nate is asked to keep a secret. But about whom?

Wednesday, June 24, 2026: Episode #13404

Victoria urges Nikki to come clean with Victor. But will this advice from her daughter push Nikki to confess the truth to Victor? Nick fights temptation. How long will he have to struggle with his addiction? When will he be on the path to recovery? Noah provokes Matt Clark. But will it work?

Thursday, June 25, 2026: Episode #13405

When Victor goes to great lengths to help Nikki as her condition worsens, is he going to figure out the truth she has been trying to hide from him? Jack weighs his options to help Diane. What path will he take to ensure that he is successful in getting Diane out of captivity and away from Laurence?

Firiday, June 26, 2026: Epsode #13406

The final episode of the week features Victor making a surprising discovery about Nikki’s diagnosis. How will he react when he finds out what she is suffering from? Jack and Kyle take a big risk with Patty. But will it work out or not? Stephanie recruits Nate for a special project. Is it the new job?

Y&R Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

Fans of The Young and the Restless have a lot to look forward to as Victor is set to test his granddaughter Claire’s loyalty once again. Meanwhile, all the friction between Sienna and Audra continues to grow. Jack and Kyle are busy figuring out how to get Diane out of the clutches of Dr. Laurence.

The Young and the Restless FAQs

Q: Which actor is stepping in to play Jill temporarily?

A: Lauren Koslow will play Jill in the absence of Jess Walton.

Q: Is Patty behind the kidnapping of Diane?

A: Yes, Patty joined hands with Dr. Laurence to get Diane kidnapped.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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