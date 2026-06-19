Key Takeaways

Phyllis gets her hands on important information

Victoria shares her thoughts with Claire

Sienna targets Audra after seeing her closeness with Noah

The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor laying down the law with Matt Clark. On the other hand, Victoria worried about Nikki’s health and tried to convince her to get a checkup with a doctor. And last but not least, Phyllis hit Cane where it hurt in her plans for revenge.

Y&R Spoilers (Friday, June 19, 2026): Episode #13403

Phyllis Gets Key Intel

The last few days for Phyllis have been all about fixing the mess she made in her greed. She started off with Summer and Daniel, trying to improve her ruined equations with her children. But revenge is still on her mind. She is not happy with Cane and recently struck him hard exactly where it hurt.

But apart from that, Phyllis has a lot on her plate now that she has her own business after Victor gave her Arabesque. And now she has received some key intel. Who is this about, and how will she use this information to her benefit? Is this going to help Phyllis and her motives or only hinder her?

Sienna Targets Audra For Noah

On the other hand, Sienna strikes back against Audra. The friction between the two women is more than obvious. Sienna is dating Noah, and she has noticed the connection between him and Audra. After all, Audra and Noah have a strong past, and their chemistry is still visible for everyone to see.

This has made Sienna insecure and jealous. She wants to ensure that Audra stays away from Noah and nothing between them can rekindle. And to make her motives clear, Sienna is striking back against Audra. How will the latter respond to this? Is this going to lead to an all-out war for Noah?

Victoria Confides In Claire

And then lastly, Victoria has decided to confide in her daughter Claire. It is no secret that Victoria has been very worried about her mother, Nikki, and her health issues. Is she going to express the same with her daughter? Is Claire going to share her own thoughts about her grandmother?

The Young and the Restless FAQs

Q: What health issue is Nikki dealing with?

A: Nikki has been facing severe headaches and migraines.

Q: Where is Matt Clark living?

A: Matt is residing at the Newman ranch.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Summer Preview: Anna & Jason’s Return To Tracy & Lucy’s War For Deception, What To Expect In Coming Months

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News