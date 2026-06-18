Key Takeaways

Phyllis decides to target Cane again

Victor tells Matt the law at Newman ranch

Victoria continues to worry about Nikki’s health

The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nikki giving Lily the third degree. On the other hand, Jack decided to take matters into his own hands to track down Diane. Meanwhile, Devon gave Cane a warning shot as the latter grew closer to Lily. Especially with Lily’s recent offer.

Y&R Spoilers (Thursday, June 18, 2026): Episode #13402

Victor Puts Matt In His place

First up, there is Victor laying down the law with Matt Clark. The former may have given the latter a lifeline by testing him and keeping him at the Newman ranch, but that does not change Matt’s past. The family is already miffed with Victor for giving Matt a chance despite his previous actions.

But Victor wants to use Matt for his agenda. That does not mean Matt is someone Victor trusts. And Victor is making sure that he knows exactly where his place is. What will this new warning do? Is Matt going to be more careful, or will he continue to do what he wants to? What will Victor decide?

Victoria Agonizes Over Nikki

Meanwhile, Victoria worries about Nikki’s health. As if Nick’s recovery was not enough, Victoria also has her mother Nikki to worry about. The constant headaches and migraines have been piling up, and even though Nikki tries to brush it off, her daughter is not willing to let the troubles just slide by.

Victoria is not willing to sit by and let Nikki suffer from anything that might turn serious. She is adamant about her mother getting a checkup so they know exactly what they are dealing with. But is Nikki going to listen or not?

Phyllis Targets Cane

And then lastly, Phyllis hits Cane where it hurts. She may have surrendered to Victor and the Newmans, but she is not going to be nice to everyone. It is no secret she is not happy with how things turned out with her alliance with Cane. And now she is ready to target him and avenge all of her losses.

The Young & The Restless FAQs

Q: What has Noah Newman ventured into?

A: Noah has opened up the Shadow Room in Genoa City.

Q: Who has kept Diane Jenkins trapped?

A: Diane is kept trapped by Patty Williams and Dr. Laurence Markham.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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