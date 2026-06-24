Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Sarah and Brady stay focused on their mystery

Gabi apologizes to Theo and attempts to mend things

Liam bids a proper goodbye to Ari

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Brady officially join the Black Patch. On the other hand, Sarah asked Xander for a favor despite their divorce. Elsewhere, Stephanie opened up to Kayla about the turmoil she went through. And then last but not least, Joy sent Alex into a panic.

DOOL Spoilers (Wednesday, June 24, 2026): Episode #15407

Sarah and Brady dig into the mystery

The last couple of days have seen Sarah and Brady being laser-focused on figuring out the truth behind the Coriseal deaths. The death toll has been rising, and she has Brady’s assistance in investigating it. The latest clue points things in the direction of DiMera Pharmaceuticals.

There is also Liam, who might just have more clues for them. Sarah is quite determined to get to the bottom of this and piece the mystery together. She is willing to get all the help she can get, and so meeting Liam and asking him the questions on her mind has become extremely essential to her.

Holly collapses

On the other hand, Holly has been dealing with a lot lately. Apart from the stress of Amy hounding her and blaming her for Sophia’s death, her own health has been deteriorating. When she collapses, what will this lead to? Are Tate and Ari going to be able to support Holly through this new mess?

Ari gets a goodbye from Liam

Meanwhile, Liam gives Ari a proper goodbye. Their closeness has not been a secret, but the last time he left town, he went without saying goodbye. Ari was not happy about it. He might have returned, but not for long, it seems. When he bids her a proper goodbye, how will Ari react to his decision?

Theo is surprised by Gabi

And then lastly, Gabi surprises Theo. She blamed him for revealing the truth to Philip and later realized she was wrong. Gabi is aware she ruined things between her and Theo. But she is hopeful about trying to fix things and make amends. Theo might be surprised by it, but will he forgive her?

Days of our Lives FAQs

Q: What did Chad and Theo find through the chessboard?

A: Chad and Theo found a key through the chessboard.

Q: Who worked with EJ to bring Lexie back?

A: Dr. Rolf worked with EJ to resurrect Lexie.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (Tuesday, June 23, 2026): Stephanie Opens Up To Kayla, Sarah Asks Xander For A Favor While Alex Panics

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