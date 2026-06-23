Key Takeaways

Forrester is left shocked when they discover new intel

Logan’s new fashion showcase date is revealed

Dottie and Joseph enjoy a new preview from Forrester

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Donna finding herself in a difficult position when it came to keeping the truth about Hope being the lead designer from her husband, Eric, and sister, Brooke. On the other hand, Bill put pressure on Wyatt as Logan accelerated their plan.

B&B Spoilers (Tuesday, June 23, 2026): Episode #9805

Dottie and Joseph get a preview

Forrester Creations is quite busy working on their upcoming couture line designed by Eric. And the fashion house is quite excited about it. To ensure that they are on the right track, Forrester is set to give Dottie and Joseph an exclusive preview of the collection. How will they react to the same?

Are they going to be impressed, or will they have some criticism? After all, Dottie is a top San Francisco socialite, and Joseph is her assistant. The duo’s opinions are key for Forrester to know exactly where they stand, considering Dottie is known for spending on the most successful fashion.

Date of Logan’s fashion show is revealed

Elsewhere, Logan is proceeding along with their own fashion line, with Hope and Deke helming it. Their debut was a smashing success, and they want to make sure that their trajectory only goes upwards. Now the Forrsters are set to get a shock when they find out the date of Logan’s fashion show.

The fashion house knows that Logan is their biggest rival at the moment, and not being even slightly aware that their line is debuting on the runway so soon is bound to leave them insecure, defensive, and scrambling. What exactly will Forrester do to ensure they have something to fire back with?

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Did Wyatt Spencer manage to get the Hope for the Future diamond?

A: Yes, Wyatt attained the diamond and gave it over to Logan.

Q: How are Melissa Dylan and Remy Pryce related?

A: Dylan and Remy were revealed to be cousins recently.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (Monday, June 22, 2026): Donna Finds Herself In A Difficult Position

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