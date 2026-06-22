Key Takeaways

Claire’s loyalty is tested by Victor

Nikki gets horrific news about her health

Patty makes sure to threaten Jack regarding Diane

The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Jack and Kyle trying to unfold Diane’s mystery, Victor putting Matt in his place, Victoria confiding in Claire about Nikki’s health, Jack telling Kyle and Traci what Patty wants, Phyllis targeting Cane, and Sienna striking against Audra.

Y&R Spoilers (Monday, June 22, 2026): Episode #13402

Claire’s loyalty test

Starting off, we have Victor testing Claire’s loyalty. Last year, it came to light that Claire is Victoria’s daughter with Cole Howard. Since then, Claire has taken to Genoa City and the Newman family like a fish to water. But despite that, Victor is known for his trust issues. So he is set to test Claire’s loyalty.

Patty threatens Jack

Up next, Patty is ensuring that Jack knows exactly how far she can go to get what she wants. She knows she has Jack where she wants him since he is desperate for any information on Diane. But Patty is not willing to offer more without getting something in return. And she is not stopping soon.

Patty has her list of demands and desires. And she is threatening him to ensure that he does not get any ideas to outwit her. What will Jack do now? Is he going to bend to her demands to find out where Diane could be? Or will he find another way to reach her without compromising his own self?

Nikki gets devastating news

And then lastly, it’s time for Nikki to know the truth about her own health crisis. She has been ignoring her headaches and migraines for weeks. But Victoria forced her to get a checkup. And now she has answers, but they are not what she wanted to hear. What exactly will her diagnosis be?

The Young and the Restless FAQs

Q: Is Patty behind Diane’s kidnapping?

Yes, Patty joined hands with Dr. Laurence for Diane’s kidnapping.

Q: Will Sienna clash with Audra for Noah?

A: Yes, Sienna and Audra have already begun clashing.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (June 22–26, 2026): Claire’s Loyalty Is Tested, Nikki Hides The Truth While Noah Provokes Matt Clark

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