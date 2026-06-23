Key Takeaways

Joy Wesley causes Alex Kiriakis to panic

Brady Black joins the Black Patch

Sarah Horton asks Xander Kiriakis for help

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Chad and Belle finding a clue in the DiMera chessboard. On the other hand, Marlena thought back on her fifty years in Salem and reminisced. Up next, Andrew scolded Cat. And then last but not least, EJ connected the dots and confronted Kristen.

DOOL Spoilers (Tuesday, June 23, 2026): Episode #15406

Brady joins Black Patch

Starting off, we have Brady officially joining the Black Patch. Now that John is no longer alive, the legacy has to be carried on. Steve made it clear that Brady was the right choice to step into his father’s shoes and carry things forward. And now Brady has joined the investigation firm. How will it fare?

Sarah wants Xander’s help

Meanwhile, Sarah is focused on unfolding the mystery in her mind. She is adamant about getting to the truth about Destiny, and things are a lot more murky than they first appeared to be. Sarah and Brady have found some clues, but she now needs Xander’s help going forward. Will he say yes?

Stephanie confides in Kayla

Elsewhere, Stephanie opens up to Kayla. The former has had a lot on her plate in the last few months. Be it her kidnapping, the trauma she is facing because of it, or finding out her husband Alex has a daughter with Joy, he didn’t know about. As a result, Stephanie is confiding in her mother, Kayla.

Joy causes Alex to panic

And then lastly, Joy sends Alex into a panic. Not too long ago, she issued a warning to Alex about keeping his wife Stephanie away from their daughter, Kelsey. But it seems she is about to add some more panic to Alex’s life. Is this about Stephanie as well? Or is this actually regarding Kelsey instead?

Days of our Lives FAQs

Q: Who are the parents of baby Kelsey?

A: Joy Wesley and Alex Kiriakis are the parents of Kelsey.

Q: Who is investigating the DiMera chessboard?

A: Chad, Theo, and Belle have searched the chessboard recently.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (Monday, June 22, 2026): Marlena Thinks About Fifty Years In Salem While Chad & Belle Find Clues In Chessboard

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