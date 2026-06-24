The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Katie and Bill are hopeful about Logan’s future

Forrester Creations employees scramble after Logan’s news

The team at Forrester goes on the defensive out of fear and worry

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Dottie and Joseph being given an exclusive preview of the upcoming launches of Forrester Creations. On the other hand, the date of Logan’s fashion show shocked the Forresters when they saw the invite received by Dottie and Joseph.

B&B Spoilers (Wednesday, June 24, 2026): Episode #9806

Katie and Bill use their advantages

The competition is getting heated with Logan making moves and striking at the right time. Katie and Bill are focused on ensuring massive success for the new fashion house and building on the hype of their debut collection. The plans are big, and Logan is about to showcase their newest launch.

Everything is bound to be judged, and Katie wants to ensure all aspects are prim and proper. Be it the outfits, jewelry, accessories, or the finished vision of the upcoming line. To add to it, when Logan decides to use Forrester to their advantage, what are they cooking? And will they be able to execute it?

Forrester Creations goes on defense

On the other hand, the Forresters are left surprised by the sudden reveal of Logan’s collection. This has left them reeling and on defense mode. They are not able to figure out what to do now that Logan is presenting their next collection so soon and out of the blue. What will Steffy, Ridge, and Eric do?

How will Brooke react to this latest move by Logan? She is known to be too entitled and is bound to overreact by going over to Katie and spewing her jealousy and vendetta. How will Katie tackle this new drama by her sister?

The Bold and the Beautiful FAQs

Q: Who leads the perfume division of Forrester Creations?

A: Daphne Rose leads the perfume division of Forrester.

Q: Who got an exclusive preview at Forrester?

A: Dottie and Joseph got an exclusive preview at Forrester.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (Tuesday, June 23, 2026): Dottie & Joseph Are Given An Exclusive Preview At Forrester Creations

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